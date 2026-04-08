MONOLOGUE MADNESS DC Returns for 15th Anniversary Competition This Month

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What began in 2011 as an actor's creative response to the excitement and fanfare of the March Madness basketball tournament returns to the nation's capital for its 15th year.



Created by actor-entrepreneur Edward Daniels, Monologue Madness is Washington, DC's premier annual acting competition, consistently entertaining sold-out audiences while giving local performers a platform to shine before a panel of film and theatre casting professionals.



Each year, nearly 200 actors audition at an open call, with only 32 advancing into the high-energy, single-elimination tournament bracket. Two weeks later, competitors take the stage armed with three of their strongest one-minute monologues, performing across five rounds in front of a live audience and judges for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize.



The competition begins with three core rounds—Comedy, Drama, and Classical—where actors perform head-to-head, advancing one by one. For those who make it to the Final Four, the stakes rise in the Cold Read Round, where actors are given an unseen monologue and just five minutes to prepare before performing live.



The Final Round introduces an element of surprise, with requirements revealed only on the night of the event by the judges' panel.



“Over the years, we've seen audience members laugh, cry, shout, and grip their seats as they watch these actors bring their best work to the stage and try to be the last actor standing,” says producer Edward Daniels.



Beyond the competition, each participating actor receives career-enhancing opportunities, including professional feedback and direct exposure to casting professionals.



“My goal is to showcase acting talent and shine a spotlight on the process of casting and what it takes to sustain a career as an actor,” Daniels adds. “No matter what happens during the competition, participants leave with valuable industry connections and insight.”



Since its founding, Monologue Madness has attracted talent from across the East Coast and drawn casting professionals associated with major productions such as House of Cards, Harriet, and Lincoln, as well as leading regional theatres.



This year's event will take place on April 18th at Penn Social in Washington, DC.



Now expanding beyond DC, Monologue Madness has launched in Los Angeles and Atlanta, with plans underway for New York City, Chicago, Toronto, and a High School edition debuting in 2027.