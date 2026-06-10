INDECENT to Run Extended at 1st Stage After Sold-Out Opening Weekend

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1st Stage has announced Paula Vogel's Indecent, directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director Alex Levy, has been extended through June 28 after a sold-out opening weekend.

From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's “God of Vengeance”—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

The 1st Stage Helen Hayes Recommended production of Indecent features returning 1st Stage artists:

Ethan J. Miller (The Waverly Gallery, Postcards from Ihatov, The Chosen, and others)

Zach Brewster-Geisz (The Chosen)

Stephen Russell Murray (The Chosen, Never the Sinner)

and welcomes Lily Burka, Nicole Halmos, Lauren Hart, and Ben Ribler to 1st Stage. The production is directed by Artistic Director Alex Levy (Birthday Candles, The Lake Effect, The Waverly Gallery, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by William K. D'Eugenio, sound design by Ethan Balis, costume design by Maria Bissex and Rakell Foye, props design by Pauline Lamb, music direction by Joe Walsh, Marika Anne Countouris, and Deborah Jacobson, choreography by Robert Bowen Smith, dialect coaching by Susan Lynskey, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger-Slone.

Indecent will now run at 1st Stage through June 28, 2026 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately ninety-five minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check https://1ststage.org/indecent for the schedule.

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