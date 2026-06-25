I DREAM DC Event to be Presented at THEARC in June

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I Dream DC, a new regionwide arts and civic engagement project will premiere at THEARC on Saturday, June 27, bringing together artists, community members, and audiences for a free afternoon and evening of performances, conversations, and creative experiences. Running from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., the inaugural event celebrates the power of the arts to foster civic participation, strengthen community connections, and inspire dialogue across the region.

I Dream DC is an arts and civic engagement project inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s world-changing "I Have a Dream" speech, to center Washington, DC in a national conversation about hope, healing, and justice. Aligned with the nation’s 250th Anniversary, I Dream DC will premiere at THEARC (Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus) on Saturday, June 27, 2026.



More than a theatrical offering, I Dream DC is designed as a civic experience, amplifying local voices and connects artists, elders, and activists in re-envisioning what belonging, freedom, and transformation look like here and now.



As the first installment of a new annual production series dedicated to creating theatrical works rooted in community voices, artistic collaboration, and civic engagement, the project invites residents of the Washington metropolitan area to imagine a more just and connected future through storytelling, performance, and collective dialogue.



EVENT SCHEDULE



3:30–4:30PM | PRE-SHOW ACTIVITIES

Arrive early to take part in a special pre-show workshop led by Dramatic Solutions. Designed to prepare and engage audiences before the show begins, this interactive workshop will help set the tone for the powerful I Dream DC theatrical experience. Guests are also invited to explore the I Dream Fine Art Gallery and enjoy an interactive exhibit that bring the themes of the production to life.



5:00–6:30PM | I DREAM DC PERFORMANCE

Written by Daniel "Koa" Beaty

Directed by Tiffany Fulson

Additional Material by Tiffany Fulson, Marjuan Canady, and the I Dream Ensemble



6:30–6:50PM | POST-SHOW DISCUSSION

Stay seated after the performance for a post-show conversation with DC icon Raycen Pendarvis.



6:50–8:30PM | BLOCK PARTY RECEPTION

Celebrate DC at the I Dream DC Block Party! Enjoy food, music, games, and entertainment. Keep the energy and spirit of I Dream DC alive as you connect with friends, meet new people, and celebrate community in a fun and festive atmosphere.

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