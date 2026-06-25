I DREAM DC Event to be Presented at THEARC in June
The event on on Saturday, June 27, will present a free afternoon and evening of performances, conversations, and more.
I Dream DC, a new regionwide arts and civic engagement project will premiere at THEARC on Saturday, June 27, bringing together artists, community members, and audiences for a free afternoon and evening of performances, conversations, and creative experiences. Running from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., the inaugural event celebrates the power of the arts to foster civic participation, strengthen community connections, and inspire dialogue across the region.
I Dream DC is an arts and civic engagement project inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s world-changing "I Have a Dream" speech, to center Washington, DC in a national conversation about hope, healing, and justice. Aligned with the nation’s 250th Anniversary, I Dream DC will premiere at THEARC (Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus) on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
More than a theatrical offering, I Dream DC is designed as a civic experience, amplifying local voices and connects artists, elders, and activists in re-envisioning what belonging, freedom, and transformation look like here and now.
As the first installment of a new annual production series dedicated to creating theatrical works rooted in community voices, artistic collaboration, and civic engagement, the project invites residents of the Washington metropolitan area to imagine a more just and connected future through storytelling, performance, and collective dialogue.
EVENT SCHEDULE
3:30–4:30PM | PRE-SHOW ACTIVITIES
Arrive early to take part in a special pre-show workshop led by Dramatic Solutions. Designed to prepare and engage audiences before the show begins, this interactive workshop will help set the tone for the powerful I Dream DC theatrical experience. Guests are also invited to explore the I Dream Fine Art Gallery and enjoy an interactive exhibit that bring the themes of the production to life.
5:00–6:30PM | I DREAM DC PERFORMANCE
Written by Daniel "Koa" Beaty
Directed by Tiffany Fulson
Additional Material by Tiffany Fulson, Marjuan Canady, and the I Dream Ensemble
6:30–6:50PM | POST-SHOW DISCUSSION
Stay seated after the performance for a post-show conversation with DC icon Raycen Pendarvis.
6:50–8:30PM | BLOCK PARTY RECEPTION
Celebrate DC at the I Dream DC Block Party! Enjoy food, music, games, and entertainment. Keep the energy and spirit of I Dream DC alive as you connect with friends, meet new people, and celebrate community in a fun and festive atmosphere.
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CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical
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Loot
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