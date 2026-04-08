GIRLBOSS SKETCH SHOW Will Bring All-Women Comedy Lineup to DC This April

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The Girlboss Sketch Show is set to light up the stage with a loud, fearless, and hilarious all-women lineup as part of the Woke Mob Comedy Festival. Taking place on April 10 at 10:00 PM, this late-night showcase will feature some of DC's boldest sketch comedy troupes delivering high-energy, unapologetic performances.

The lineup includes standout local groups Bad Medicine, Grace and the Gang, Chaps, and The RENS, each known for sharp writing, dynamic performances, and boundary-pushing comedy. Audiences can expect fast-paced sketches, big characters, and a night of laughter driven by powerful comedic voices.

More than just a comedy show, the Girlboss Sketch Show is also committed to making an impact. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the DC Abortion Fund, an organization dedicated to helping individuals access abortion care in the DC region and beyond.

As part of the Woke Mob Comedy Festival, the event celebrates diversity, equity, and creative expression, highlighting performers from a wide range of backgrounds while fostering a sense of community through comedy.

"This show is about bringing together some of the funniest women in DC and giving them the space to be bold, weird, and hilarious," said the producer, Isaiah Headen. "We're excited to create a night that's not only incredibly fun, but also supports an important cause."

Tickets are available now. Audiences are encouraged to secure seats early for this one-night-only event.