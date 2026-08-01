FRIDA LIBRE To Be Presented By GALA Hispanic Theatre

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GALA Hispanic Theatre is set to present Frida libre, an inspiring bilingual musical with English surtitles performed by the talented young artists of the Paso Nuevo Youth Program and interns from Bloomberg/Sitar Arts and the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP).

Written by acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías, with music by award-winning composer Deborah Wicks La Puma, Frida libre is an uplifting bilingual musical inspired by the childhood of legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The story follows Alex, a quiet boy who dreams of becoming a luchador, and Frida, a bold and imaginative girl who dreams of becoming a doctor. When the two are paired together for a science project exploring butterflies and metamorphosis, they discover that true friendship can help them overcome fear, embrace their creativity, and transform their dreams into reality. Filled with lively songs, dance, and imaginative theatrical storytelling, the musical celebrates friendship, bravery, and transformation.

Presented as the culminating production of GALA's six-week Summer Youth Program, Frida libre showcases the creativity, dedication, and artistic growth of Paso Nuevo participants. Throughout the summer, students have trained in acting, music, dance, and ensemble performance while collaborating to bring this inspiring musical to life. This year's production features original choreography, live music, and handcrafted props created by the Paso Nuevo students themselves, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the program and giving participants creative ownership of every aspect of the production.

The experience extends well beyond the stage. Through paid technical theater training made possible with support from the John Edward Fowler Memorial Foundation, Paso Nuevo participants have received hands on professional instruction in lighting, sound, and backstage production. During the performance, students will not only perform onstage, but will also run lights and sound, manage backstage operations, and support the technical execution of the show, gaining valuable professional skills while ensuring every aspect of the production is student-powered.

This one night-only performance will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 7:30 pm at GALA, located at 3333 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20010. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Following the performance, audiences are invited to stay for a post-show talkback with the cast, offering insight into their creative process and their experience preparing this special production.

"This summer's production has challenged our participants to stretch themselves creatively while working together as an ensemble," said Christopher Ríos, Director of Paso Nuevo. "The themes of imagination, courage, and friendship found in Frida Libre resonate deeply with our students, and they've taken every opportunity to make this story their own."

"One of the most exciting parts of this year's program has been watching students take ownership of every element of the production," Ríos continued. "They've created choreography, built props, rehearsed live music, and learned the technical skills needed to operate lights and sound. We're proud to showcase not only their performances onstage, but also the incredible work happening behind the scenes."

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