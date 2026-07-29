DRACULA'S MIDNIGHT MASQUERADE to Return to Historic Dodona Manor

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Naut Human Productions will present the returning Dracula Experience for three weekends, featuring the new Vampire Trail Haunted Walking Tour of Downtown Leesburg and The Crimson Curse VIP Cellar Experience.

Due to overwhelming demand, Naut Human Productions will resurrect its original immersive Dracula Experience this fall with Dracula's Midnight Masquerade, running for three weekends only from October 16 through November 1, 2026, at George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor in Leesburg, Virginia.

Inspired by Bram Stoker's legendary gothic novel, the site-specific, free-roaming production will unfold throughout the shadowed grounds of the historic estate. Rather than watching from a traditional theatre seat, audiences will explore candlelit gardens, follow characters across the property, and encounter Count Dracula, his brides, and the unfortunate souls drawn into their sinister celebration.

Each guest will choose where to wander, whom to follow, and how deeply to enter the darkness as overlapping stories of obsession, seduction, and the supernatural unfold around them. The newly expanded production will blend live performance, music, environmental storytelling, and atmospheric horror with new scenes, characters, and audience interactions.

This year's experience will also introduce two brand-new ways for guests to venture deeper into Dracula's world. The new Vampire Trail will feature an actual vampire leading guests into downtown Leesburg immediately following the masquerade for a guided walking tour featuring vampire lore, mysterious local legends, and stories of the undead.

Guests ages 21 and older may choose The Crimson Curse, a new VIP experience granting exclusive access to Dodona Manor's historic cellar 15 minutes before the masquerade. VIP guests will receive a blood bag sangria cocktail and witness Mina's shocking transformation by the Count in an intimate pre-show scene unavailable to other ticket holders. The Crimson Curse also includes admission to the full masquerade and the post-show Vampire Trail.

Dracula's Midnight Masquerade runs October 16 through November 1, 2026, for three weekends only at George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor, located at 312 East Market Street in Leesburg, Virginia.

Tickets begin at $40. Early-bird pricing is available through August 31, with ticket prices increasing September 1. BroadwayWorld readers may use promotional code BWORLDDRACULA at checkout to receive $5 off each eligible ticket.

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