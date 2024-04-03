BWW Q&A: Carol Lee Campbell on CHICKS IN HEAVEN at Creative Cauldron

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See the world premiere of Chicks In Heaven, a new musical that weaves together the enchanting power of feminism, friendship, and activism.

From Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 28, Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA ) will host this production that highlights the magical powers of sisterhood.

When four friends come together in a rural southwest Virginia town for a reunion, it's a happy gathering filled with remembrance and ritual. But when some religious crusaders stage a book-burning, and a local boy sets fire to one of the friend's van, their friendship is tested. Can the same magical activism that forged their early feminist bonds bring them together now to fight patriarchy and racism, at a time when the fight is needed most? A "Bold New Voices" premiere that celebrates the resilient power of the feminine spirit.

Carol Lee Campbell is an award-winning writer, singer/songwriter and professor. She has performed multiple sold-out shows at Creative Cauldron, Jammin’ Java, and other local music venues with her band Favorite Child. She is also the creator of Crone Stones, a widely popular divination oracle that includes thirty-three porcelain stones and an accompanying book, “Return to Wellness: The New Book of Crone Stones”. A book launch of her newest fiction, “Rebel Rose” debuts in May. Carol teaches Women's Studies and Greek Mythology at several Virginia community colleges and travels regionally as a performance artist and a lecturer. Chicks In Heaven is her first play with music.

What inspired you to create Chicks In Heaven?

I wrote the first draft of the play seven years ago. It was born out of my own feelings related to friendships that had dissolved over time. As the play developed, the characters began taking on their own journeys. These journeys were in response to the issues of the day that included reproductive justice, the urban/rural divide, and increased misogyny that is met with indifference.

How does your experience in teaching Women's Studies and Greek Mythology influence your writing and composing?

Much of my focus over the last thirty years has been on the study of Minoan and Mycenaean civilization which provide a wealth of information related to the archeological record of Old Europe (dating to 3,000 BCE) which shows evidence of matrifocal and female centered societies. From this proto feminist perspective we may find cultural moments demonstrating women’s agency and power.

Can you share some insights about your band, Favorite Child, and how it contributes to your creative process?

My husband, David Graziano and I have written and performed together over the years but it was during the pandemic we formed the band and began practicing outside (with heaters or in the garage) and composing. When the opportunity arrived to elevate the play by adding song, we turned our attention to creating rock ballads and theateresque material. It is really through the partnership of our creative band members that brought the music to a whole new level. Shout out to Rob Receveur, Stu Mackenzie, Rich Carlson and John Wyatt.

What is the significance of the title Chicks In Heaven?

There are several ways to interpret the title but the most straightforward explanation is the moment in the show when the antagonist calls the four friends a bunch of "Bitches From Hell". One of the friends responds, "Actually, we were known as the Chicks From Heaven."

How do you incorporate the theme of female friendship and representation in Chicks In Heaven?

It has struck me how abundant the presence of the witch figure has become in social media recently. Themes of friendship and sisterhood align seamlessly to the witch and witch fears; for instance, for a traceable amount of time there has been a host of narratives promoting suspicion tied to women who gather. There is a zeitgeist at work today within the witch: she wants her power back. Our engagement of the witch is our journey back to ourselves and to the innate power we have, especially when we unite.

What role does magic play in your play and why was it important to include it?

As a quick answer, the four friends engage in magical activism as a way to stand up to patriarchal norms. To go a little further, there is a belief that goes back to the earliest times that the world is/was animated, full of spirit. Magic as ceremony became a deeply rooted practice that went hand in hand with the growing and harvest season as a method to coax the best crops, the needed rain, enough sunshine. Women were participants and leaders. Magic is itself a form of resistance, to capitalism and to all of the forces that seek to exploit the earth's resources.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

The music and movement within the production is stellar. We have such an incredible cast and creative team - I've never been so lucky to work with this kind of masterful collaboration. Added to that is the level of relevancy portrayed in the storyline. The story is one of hope but does not shy away from the truth of things.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets for the world premiere of Chicks In Heaven are available for purchase at this link. Tickets range from $20 - $45 with discounts available for groups and students. For more information please visit: https://www.creativecauldron.org/chicks.html