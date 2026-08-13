BODY LANGUAGE Tickets on Sale for Jenny Napolitano's Solo Show

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Tickets are now on sale for BODY LANGUAGE, a new solo show written and performed by Washington, DC-based storyteller and comedian Jenny Napolitano, running September 25-27 at The Allan Lefcowitz Theater at The Writer's Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Blending personal narrative, stand-up comedy, and theatrical storytelling, BODY LANGUAGE explores what happens when communication breaks down - between people, between patients and doctors, and even between a person and their own body.

The September production marks the first full-length staging of the work, which Napolitano has developed through short-form performances, festival appearances, and public workshops. As the piece has evolved, its focus has expanded beyond one patient's experience with chronic pelvic pain into a story about the sometimes absurd difficulty of saying what we mean, hearing what our bodies are telling us, and making ourselves understood.

'I started writing about pelvic pain because it was an experience I rarely heard people talk about openly,' Napolitano said. 'But the more I worked on the show, the more I realized I was writing about communication - with doctors, with partners, with ourselves, and with our bodies. The pain is part of the story, but it isn't the whole story.'

Napolitano is a storyteller, comedian, and theater artist whose work combines dry humor with personal narrative. She is a Moth GrandSlam winner and has performed at comedy festivals including the Bergamot Comedy Fest, Montclair Comedy Festival, and the Loons on the Lake Comedy Competition. Locally, she is a regular performer at Story Extreme in Alexandria, and Basement Cabaret in Washington, DC. BODY LANGUAGE is her first full-length solo theatrical production.

Though the show deals candidly with chronic pelvic pain, BODY LANGUAGE approaches the subject through humor, curiosity, and the lived experience of a patient navigating a condition that is often difficult to explain and easy to dismiss. The show is intended not only for audiences familiar with similar conditions, but for anyone who has struggled to understand their body, communicate something difficult, or feel heard.

BODY LANGUAGE will be performed Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 PM, at The Allan Lefcowitz Theater at The Writer's Center, 4508 Walsh Street, Bethesda, Maryland.

Tickets are $30 and are available now at www.bodylanguage.show.

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