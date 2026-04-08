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Arena Stage to Present VOICES OF NOW Festival of Youth-Devised Theater

The free event takes plac at Arena Stage's Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, DC, featuring four ensembles of middle and high school artists.

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Arena Stage to Present VOICES OF NOW Festival of Youth-Devised Theater Image

Arena Stage will present the Voices of Now Festival on April 25, featuring four ensembles of middle and high school artists from across the DC region performing original works rooted in their lived experiences. Admission is free.

Developed through longstanding partnerships with DC Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, and the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing, Arena Stage’s Voices of Now Festival is a beloved annual celebration of youth-devised theater.

Four ensembles of middle and high school artists share bold, original works rooted in their lived experiences, blending movement, music, and storytelling. For more information visit: https://tickets.arenastage.org/39866/39976








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