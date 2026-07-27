Arena Stage to Present Theater Educator Devising Lab Intensive

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The Theater Educator Intensive, part of A Voices of Now Devising Lab, is a one-day professional development experience for middle and high school theater educators interested in bringing student-centered devising into their classrooms. It will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM, and registration costs $225. The event will be held at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.

Inspired by the collaborative process of Arena Stage’s beloved two-decade long initiative Voices of Now, this hands-on intensive immerses teachers in a structured devised theater model that can be adapted for a wide range of classroom settings, ensemble levels, and student voices. Participants will experience the process—both as creators and facilitators—building practical tools they can immediately implement with students.



Through ensemble-building activities, writing prompts, movement exploration, image work, and collaborative composition, educators will explore how devised theater can support student agency, community-building, social-emotional learning, and authentic storytelling in the classroom.



Participants will leave with:

A clear, adaptable devising framework for middle and high school students

Ready-to-use prompts, structures, and facilitation strategies

Classroom applications for varying schedules, class sizes, and experience levels

Strategies for fostering ensemble, participation, and student voice

A sample unit outline and rehearsal process model

Greater confidence leading collaborative creation work in educational settings



This intensive is designed for theater educators seeking practical, process-driven approaches to original student work—whether in a classroom, after-school program, or production setting. No prior devising experience required.



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