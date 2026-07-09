Actors' Equity Association Endorses Daniel Biss for U.S. Congress

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Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Daniel Biss for the United States House of Representatives, on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

“Daniel Biss has gone to bat time and time again for unions in Illinois, and we join our colleagues across the labor movement in supporting his campaign,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “Many Equity members live and work in Illinois's 9th district, and Biss has demonstrated that he understands how the performing arts are an integral part of Chicagoland's economy and community. We look forward to working closely with him!”

Daniel Biss said: "I am honored to receive the endorsement of Actors' Equity Association. The Chicagoland area has a vibrant and storied arts community, and the artists who bring it to life every night deserve a champion in Congress. I'm running to fight for universal healthcare so no arts worker has to choose between their craft and their health, stand firm against the unchecked rise of AI threatening creative livelihoods, and make sure the federal government is a real partner for working people in live entertainment."

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections. Equity's ongoing list of 2026 candidate endorsements can be found here.

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