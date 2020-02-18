You Are Invited To A Community Welcome Reception For Ice Dance International!

On Tuesday, March 10 at 6pm, ice skating and dance fans are invited to attend a Community Welcome Reception for Ice Dance International (IDI) arriving for a week-long residency hosted by Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.

Join your neighbors at a welcoming reception at the theater for the IDI dancers and choreographers, followed by a special screening of In Flight: The Art of Ice Dance International, a PBS special currently airing nationwide, and a panel discussion for attendees with IDI's Doug Webster, Founding Artistic Director of Ice Dance International and lead advocate for the art form, and IDI ice dancers - all in an effort to share the joy, flight, and flow of skating with the local community.

This will kick off a celebratory week of ice dancing during which the community has many opportunities to engage in the joy, flight and flow of skating. "We're thrilled to welcome IDI to Stowe and to introduce to our audiences this incredible dance form which elevates skating from sport to art," says Hope Sullivan, Spruce Peak Arts Executive Director.

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested. Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be served.

The IDI Residency and performances are made possible through the support of the New England Foundation for the Arts, Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena, Town of Stowe Recreation Commission, Spruce Peak Resort Association, Spruce Peak Community & Education Fund and lodging sponsors, Commodores Inn and The Stowehof.

Call (802)760-4634 or visit sprucepeakarts.org to make your reservations and for more details on the week's events.





