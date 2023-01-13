Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Play 'BOV WATER at Northern Stage Receives NEA Grant

Performances run January 25 â€“ February 12 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts.

Jan. 13, 2023 Â 
World Premiere Play 'BOV WATER at Northern Stage Receives NEA Grant

Northern Stage has announced a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the development of the world premiere production of 'Bov Water, playing January 25 - February 12 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont, as part of Northern Stage's 25th Anniversary Season.

Written by 2018 Dartmouth graduate Celeste Jennings, author of Northern Stage's 2020 production of Citrus, 'Bov Water is a powerful new play that focuses on four generations of Black women who breathe and bathe in a past that's both intentionally and accidentally forgotten. Challenging and discovering their own narratives from the Civil War to the 1960s to modern-day America, these strong and inquisitive souls wrestle to unearth a family's past and build resilience for the future. 'Bov Water is a touching, vital, and intensely human poetic journey that aims to answer how do you define yourself if you don't know your family's history?

This NEA grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants. The grant supports Northern Stage's partnership with The Ensemble Theatre, a theater dedicated to preserving African American artistic expression located in Houston, Texas. The partnership will allow the world premiere of 'Bov Water to be filmed in Vermont and streamed to The Ensemble's audience, exposing Jennings' work to a culturally specific audience as she continues to develop the play. Northern Stage and The Ensemble Theatre are both members of the BOLD Women's Theater Leadership Cohort, a visionary initiative funded by the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation created to bridge the career gaps for women in American theater and led by Northern Stage Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with Northern Stage strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

"The development of new work is one of the best things we can do for the American theater today, and Celeste's visionary choreopoem is truly one-of-a-kind," says Northern Stage Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. "There is nothing more universal than exploring one's family history. We are proud to be able to partner with The Ensemble Theatre to bring this work, written by a member of our community, to audiences not just here in Vermont but also in Texas and beyond."

Directed by abigail jean-baptiste, who was recently named one of the "Powerhouse Women Directors Theatre Fans and Industry Pros Alike Need to Know" by Playbill, 'Bov Water's cast of three includes Kelly Renee Anderson as Somebody's Mama, Erin Margaret Pettigrew as Another Daughter and Bobbi Johnson as Sister Girl. Current Dartmouth student and Northern Stage Experiential Term (E-Term) resident Alexandria Piton will understudy all roles.

Playwright Celeste Jennings will also serve as Costume Designer for the production. Joining Jennings and jean-baptiste on the creative team are Choreographer/Intimacy Coordinator Ashleigh King (Northern Stage's Spring Awakening and Monty Python's Spamalot), as well as Yvonne L. Miranda (Set Designer), Twi McCallum (Sound Designer), Amina Alexander (Lighting Designer), Naomi Indira (Hair/Wig Designer), Shiku Thuo (Production Stage Manager), David Ryan Smith (Dialect Coach), and Aryma Mya Moore (Costume Assistant).

Performance times are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m, with a student matinee on Wednesday, February 8th at 11 a.m.. Opening Night is Saturday, January 28th at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $19 to $69 - $19 for students of all ages, $20 for those under the age of 25, and $34 for all seats on the final preview performance, Friday, January 27th at 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Can for the first two preview performances, Wednesday and Thursday, January 25th and 26th at 7:30 p.m. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts is located at 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT. For tickets and information, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org. COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Masks are not required but are encouraged inside the Barrette Center for the Arts.




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival Photo
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival
Las Vegas comedienne, ventriloquist and television personality April Brucker will perform with her puppet sidekick May Wilson at the 10th annual Vermont Burlesque Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain Hotel.
Alyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This Month Photo
Alyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This Month
The magic of the holiday season will stretch out a bit longer when the Vergennes Opera House welcomes Alyx Hilshey to the historic stage on Saturday, January 28 with a special 2pm matinee performance.
Kickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre Company Photo
Kickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre Company
Calling all actors, dancers, singers, artists, builders, craftspeople, musicians, and more - Lyric Theatre Company needs you for its upcoming production of 'Shrek The Musical'!

More Hot Stories For You


Enrollment Is Now Open For The Flynn's Spring Classes And Summer CampsEnrollment Is Now Open For The Flynn's Spring Classes And Summer Camps
January 11, 2023

The Flynn's roster of spring classes are set to start in a few weeks. And now, the Flynn is excited to announce a variety of fun and collaborative vacation and summer camps for ages 6 through 17.
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque FestivalTV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival
January 9, 2023

Las Vegas comedienne, ventriloquist and television personality April Brucker will perform with her puppet sidekick May Wilson at the 10th annual Vermont Burlesque Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain Hotel.
Alyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This MonthAlyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This Month
January 9, 2023

The magic of the holiday season will stretch out a bit longer when the Vergennes Opera House welcomes Alyx Hilshey to the historic stage on Saturday, January 28 with a special 2pm matinee performance.
Vermont Public's Brave Little State Presents HOMEGOINGS: A Live Performance Hosted By Myra Flynn, February 11Vermont Public's Brave Little State Presents HOMEGOINGS: A Live Performance Hosted By Myra Flynn, February 11
January 3, 2023

Myra Flynn returns toÂ Spruce Peak Arts to host Homegoings: A Live Performance, Saturday, Feb. 11th at 7:00PM. Homegoings, a special series from Vermont Public's Brave Little State, features conversations with artist of color who live in Vermont â€” about Black grief, resilience and art.
Kickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre CompanyKickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre Company
December 28, 2022

Calling all actors, dancers, singers, artists, builders, craftspeople, musicians, and more - Lyric Theatre Company needs you for its upcoming production of 'Shrek The Musical'!
share