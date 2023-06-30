World Premiere Of HER NAME MEANS MEMORY Announced At Living Room Theatre

Living Room Theatre announces its 12th season in North Bennington, Vermont.

Her Name Means Memory, a new play by Randolyn Zinn, will run July 26 thru August 6. LRT is known for producing new and classic plays in real environments, innovative direction and world class actors. This play will be staged within an empty, 1930's swimming pool, sited next door to the Park-McCullough Historic House.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine compelled Zinn as a citizen artist/theatre-maker to write this innovative reimagining of Euripides' anti-war play Trojan Women. She says, "I think of my version as holding up an ancient mirror wherein we see reflections of our own time." She has refreshed the story, while keeping the major events and characters intact, then found equivalencies for what audiences in 415 B. C. understood that contemporary audiences might not-while sustaining the ancient, mythological power of the original.The classical tone of the ancient text is now balanced with contemporary language for an elegant, modern diction that is accessible to modern audiences. In Zinn's version each woman in the Chorus has been given a name and a backstory.

The cast includes Anne Bates, Janis Young, Allen McCullough, Oliver Wadsworth, Monique Vukovic, Val Mudek, Susannah MacLoed, Elizah Hill, and Xingrong Chen.