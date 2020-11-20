Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Willem Lange in A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At Lost Nation Theater

Streaming Friday, December 18, 2020.

Nov. 20, 2020  

Famed & beloved Yankee storyteller Willem Lange will be Live and On Stage at Lost Nation Theater performing his reading of "A Christmas Carol: a ghost story" by Charles Dickens. Lange uses the cutting of the novel Dickens himself used when performing the tale.

Emmy-winner Lange's tradition of reading Dickens' Christmas Carol began in 1975, and has always been performed as a benefit. LNT is happy to be supporting "The Haven" in the upper valley by presenting Lange! The show is Free, but donations gratefully accepted.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is unlikely that in-person audience will be allowed in the theater, but we will live stream and record the event for later sharing. The performance runs approximately 70 minutes without an intermission.

Pre-registration is required to get the link to the live reading.

When: Friday, December 18, 2020. For more information visit www.lostnationtheater.org or http://bit.ly/3pPgZ9h.



