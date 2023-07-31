Weston Theater Company Announces SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Weston Theater Company takes audiences on an enchanting journey back to Hollywood's golden age in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. The production will take place at Weston's Walker Farm theater due to the damage wrought in The Playhouse by this month's devastating floods.

A celebrated classic of stage and screen, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is a delectable treat of swoon-worthy songs, rollicking tap and dance, and charming storytelling. Based on the “greatest movie musical of all time,” this joyous show takes a look at 1920s Hollywood, when silent films gave way to “talkies” and the electrifying 20th century was on the move.

The show is directed by Weston's own Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert, whose previous Weston directing credits include HAIR (2022), RING OF FIRE (2021), and THE FANTASTICKS (2019). Prior to leading Weston, Gellert was Associate Producer and Director of the Studio at New York's acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder's THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's AN OCTOROON.

Says Gellert, "SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is a timeless, enchanting musical about how we navigate change and pursue our passions. It reminds us that our wildest dreams and truest loves can come to life in the midst of transition and transformation - something that we've been reminded of ourselves as we navigate the devastation brought on by this month's floods. And of course, the show arrives at a fortuitous moment, as so many of us are reminded to find joy despite adversity, resiliency against all odds, and the glorious feeling of singing together in the rain."

Gellert considers the move to Walker Farm exciting in its challenges: “This is a show that was designed for all the scope and scale of our mainstage space. We were in the midst of rehearsals when we realized that it would need to move to our more intimate theater and so we've been imagining the show anew even while we are in process. I see this as a real opportunity for everyone to see a great, grand Broadway musical in an intimate setting. We'll be focusing on the magic and brilliance of our amazing company of actors, this glorious music, and stunning choreography. There may be fewer bells and whistles than we originally planned, but I believe the show will be all the more magical for it.”

Michael Cassara, CSA (with over 500 film and theater credits) casts the show. Cast members include Eric Sciotto (select Broadway credits: SOMETHING ROTTEN, ANNIE…GUN, AIDA, SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS, and 42nd STREET, among others) as Don; Cameron Anika Hill (Weston: HAIR. Broadway: DEAR EVAN HANSEN. 1st National Tour of Oklahoma, among others) as Kathy; Conor McShane (Off-Broadway: I SPY A SPY, ELF, DESPERATE MEASURES. TV: Gossip Girl) as Cosmo, Amy Jo Jackson (Select stage: LITTLE MERMAID(Ark Rep), FUN HOME (SpeakEasy Stage),CYMBELINE (Opera House Arts), SPAMALOT(Wolfbane) as Lina; David Bonanno (over 50 Weston credits. Broadway: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. Chicago: RAGTIME and LEND ME A TENOR. National Tour of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE) as Simpson; Isaiah Reynolds (Weston: BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY, CHOIR BOY at Portland Center Stage, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Fulton Theater, and HAIRSPRAY at Theater Aspen) as Rosco; Alex Hayden Miller (Select regional credits: WEST SIDE STORY at Milwaukee Rep, FUN HOME at Fulton Theatre, and NEWSIES at The Muny) as Rod; Kara Mikula (Off-Broadway: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, THE CRADLE WILL ROCK, and ALLEGRO) as Dora; and Jessica Ann Lawyer (Recent regional credits: THE GOODBYE GIRL, MUSIC CITY CHRISTMAS, and SOPHISTICATED LADIES) as Zelda.

The ensemble is composed of Mia Davidson (Recent tours: TOOTSIE: THE MUSICAL and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL); Markelle Leigh (INTO THE WOODS, OTHER WORLD THE MUSICAL, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS); and Weston's 2023 Young Company, fresh off their run of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN.

The creative team includes Music Director Larry Presgrove (seven Weston musicals, most recently OKLAHOMA! Previous credits include Tony-nominated [TITLE OF SHOW], Broadway's DISASTER! And Vineyard Theater's NOW. HERE. THIS ); Set Designer Frank J. Oliva (at Weston: HAIR and THE MOUNTAINTOP. Recent work with Ars Nova, Geva Theatre, and The Shed among others); Choreographer Felicity Stiverson (9 Weston productions, most recently BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY. Other credits with Everyman Theatre, Nashville Symphony, New Orleans Opera, amongst others); Costume Designer Jessica Crawford (at Weston: HAIR. Recent work with The Shed, New Ohio Theater, and Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective); Lighting Designer Scott Zielinski (at Weston: HAIR, RING OF FIRE, THE FANTASTICKS, and Virginia Woolf along with designs for hundreds of productions throughout the world); Sound Designer Joanna Lynne Staub (at Weston: BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY, MARRY ME A LITTLE, and RING OF FIRE. Notable designs include The Alliance Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival among others); and Projection Designer Lianne Arnold (Select recent work for Chapel St. Catherine, Auvillar, France; Labyrinth Theater; The Broad Museum; Austin Opera; Netflix, and HBO amongst others). Michele A. Kay (close to 20 Weston productions with Broadway and London credits) is the Production Stage Manager and Meghan Emanuel (AIN'T MISBEHAVING: THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN(The REV Theatre Co.), and SNOW MAIDEN (Synetic Theater)) is the Assitant Stage Manager.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN plays from July August 3 - 20 at Walker Farm. Due to the venue change from The Playhouse (306 seats) to Walker Farm (118 seats) and reseating all current ticket holders, new ticket availability is extremely limited. Contact the Weston Box Office for more information at 802-824-5288.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at Click Here.