Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces The Cast Of WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces the cast for the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (August 15 - September 1 | Weston Playhouse), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



It's two o'clock in the morning when George and Martha return home from a college faculty party, but the night has only just begun. An evening of fun and games takes a dark turn as the line between reality and illusion blurs. As stirring and provocative today as it was when it premiered, this classic asks what we are willing to do to, and for, the people we love.

Says director Mike Donahue: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? illuminates the degree to which deep love and decades long partnership sometimes requires an honesty that can be ugly, painful, even destructive - but an honesty with oneself and one's partner that is critical for growth and healing, and worth it for love."

The cast features Kathleen McElfresh as Martha, Andrew Garman as George, Jeffrey Omura as Nick, and Kristin Villanueva as Honey.

McElfresh has been seen on the Weston stage in UNCLE VANYA and THE 39 STEPS. She also appeared on Broadway in PRESENT LAUGHTER; Off-Broadway in TAKING CARE OF BABY, GREEK HOLIDAY, THE FRUGAL REPAST, and JESTER'S DEAD; and has extensive regional credits. She appeared on TV in LAW AND ORDER CI and SVU, and in the film A LOTUS 'TIL RECKONING.

Garman appeared in SALOME on Broadway, ADMISSIONS at Lincoln Center, and THE CHRISTIANS at Playwrights Horizons, for which he received Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations. His film credits include JULIE & JULIA and SIMPLE REVENGE; TV credits include SEARCH PARTY, MADAME SECRETARY, LAW & ORDER, MERCY, and CONVICTIONS.

Omura has recently appeared in FRUITING BODIES, HELLO FROM THE CHILDREN OF PLANET EARTH, and HAMLET. Film credits include SEX & THE CITY 2 and HAIR BRAINED; TV credits include GOSSIP GIRL, WHITE COLLAR, GEORGETOWN, DAMAGES, BLUE BLOODS, LIMITLESS, THE BLACKLIST, ELEMENTARY, SUCCESSION, and HAWAII FIVE-O; as well as voice over work for dozens of films and TV shows.

Villanueva has recently appeared as Julia in TWO GENTLEMENT OF VERONA at The Old Globe, in Mary Zimmerman's THE WHITE SNAKE, and as Mariane in TARTUFFE. She collaborates frequently with Donahue, most recently in the world premieres of ZOEY'S PERFECT WEDDING and SWIMMERS. Film credits include VIPER CLUB; TV credits include ELEMENTARY, INSTINCT, FOREVER, and GOSSIP GIRL.

Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? plays at Weston Playhouse (12 Park Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; experience Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT.

Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.





