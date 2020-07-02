Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces Reimagined Season

Susanna Gellert, Executive Artistic Director of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, announces the debut of Weston Writers, the flagship project of Weston's Reimagined 2020 Season. This new works initiative builds on Weston's long history of supporting playwrights and musical theatre writers through retreats, workshops, the annual Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, and world premieres on the Weston stages (PREGNANCY PACT, SAINT-EX, ANALOG & VINYL).

Says Gellert, "Over the past decade Weston has developed a nationally recognized New Works Program grounded in the belief that the voice of the author is central to shaping our cultural conversations locally and nationally. We believe that when we nurture new writing, we nurture new points of view and foster deeper connections within our community and with the world beyond.

Today we know that theatre is more important than ever. In this time of anguish and isolation, Weston is making a fresh investment in the stories that will help to heal us and make us whole. We are committed to creating and deepening ties with artists and audiences; to supporting writers as they embark on creating new, original plays and musicals; and to ensuring that artists and audiences gather at the theatre for generations to come. These commitments form the basis of our Weston Writers program.

To inaugurate the next era of new works development in Weston, we are introducing a series of projects beginning in the summer of 2020. Bringing forward a multitude of original writing and performance during this time of reflection, we celebrate the artists who deepen our understanding of the world we live in and who inspire us to imagine the world as it might someday be."

Featured Weston Writers projects premiering in summer 2020 include:

One Room, which explores the events of this year by looking at our homes as spaces of possibility and creativity. In May, we commissioned 15 of America's leading playwrights to create 5-minute, one person plays that respond to the present moment and explore the questions, "What makes a home? What stories might be hiding in its ordinary rooms?" Writers will be joined by actors and directors from across the country and each play will be recorded to premiere online August 7. For local viewers, our restaurant partner MKT: Grafton will offer pre-order takeout dinner and beverage options, available for pickup in Weston on the night of the premiere presentation.

Songs for Today, which invites Weston's family of musical theatre writers to talk to us in song about the stories they want to tell today. Composers who have previously been with us in Weston will create and record original songs that capture this unprecedented moment when we are all invited to care and connect in new, unique ways. Songs for Today will be on an ongoing series commencing later this summer.

Postcard Plays, a multi-media exploration of story and form. Commissioned writers will receive a picture-postcard of a rural American image and asked to respond with a playscript that fits within the card's 4x6" structure. The postcards feature photography by Skye Chalmers from his collection, Sending Milk. The resulting plays will be performed at the theatre once we are able to open, and the postcards will be available for purchase. Postcard Plays will premiere this fall.

Additionally, Weston Playhouse presents Beyond the Fourth Wall, a smart and entertaining educational series featuring interviews, discussions, and special guest appearances. Join Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert and some of the industry's leading writers, performers, and directors, right from the comfort of your home. Though we may be scattered across the country, stimulating conversation will make you feel as if you are back at Playhouse and in the company of good friends. As soon as we can gather at the theatre again, this program will be offered in person, as well as continuing online.

The Box Office at the Weston Playhouse remains closed for the summer, but staff will be returning voicemails left on the Box Office line at 802-824-5288. These events are free, but gift cards for future Weston events can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Weston's Reimagined 2020 Season is presented by The Vermont Country Store with support from the Weston New Works Fund.

Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You