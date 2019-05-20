Weston Playhouse Receives NEA Grant

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $10,000 to WESTON PLAYHOUSE THEATRE COMPANY for its new works program, which includes the Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award and the Fall New Works Festival. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking and will award 977 grants in this category.



"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as WESTON PLAYHOUSE THEATRE COMPANY are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."



Says Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert: "We're grateful for the National Endowment for the Art's support of our New Works program and their recognition of Weston Playhouse Theater as a leading arts organization in Vermont and beyond. Thanks to the support of the NEA, we will be able to provide developmental opportunities to the new plays and musicals of tomorrow."



Weston's New Works Programs were launched in 2006 and in these years, has helped dozens of artists create new and exciting works for the stage. Enhancement and expansion of the company's New Works Programs has been made possible with the creation of a new year-round, state-of-the-art Studio Theatre at Walker Farm and the vision of the new Executive Artistic Director. In addition to the Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award and the New Works Festival, the grant from the NEA will fund Weston's annual Artists Retreat and a brand-new program, the Vermont 100 Playwright Residency.



The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





