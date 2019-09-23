Weston Playhouse Encore Society Presents A Discussion On Healthy Aging

The Weston Playhouse Theatre's Encore Society presents Food for Thought: Habits for Healthy Aging, October 6, 11:30 am at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm. It includes a light lunch and admission is free.

Food for Thought feeds you the information you need to stay "on top of your game" while you age. This session will focus on tips for brain health and how to modify your current food patterns to maximize potential benefits for your brain. Participants will leave with the knowledge of lifestyle patterns that will promote brain health as they age.

University of Vermont faculty members Amy Nickerson, Registered Dietician Nutritionist, and Mary Val Palumbo, Gerontological Nurse Practitioner at the UVM Medical Center Memory Program, will lead the discussion.

Weston Playhouse Theatre's Encore Society is a group of supporters whose vision and commitment include planned gifts that will ensure a vibrant theatre for generations to come.

Admission is free, but reservations are strongly encouraged. Visit westonplayhouse.org or call the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.





