Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Watchhouse To Take The Stage At Spruce Peak Arts, Sunday, March 5

The two singers and musicians bring profound chemistry while performing earnest yet masterfully crafted songs.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Folk duo Watchhouse will return to Spruce Peak Arts this winter, Sunday March 5, 2023 at 7PM. Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) known for their pragmatic storytelling and tender harmonies are hitting road in 2023 for a limited run to celebrate their release Watchhouse (Duo). This limited tour will harken back to their earliest days of performing.

Member pre-sale starts Thursday, November 17 at 10AM-10PM (EST), tickets go on sale to the public, Friday, November 18 at 12PM (Noon). Tickets range $25-$35. Not a Spruce Peak Arts member? Become one today! Membership starts at just $75! Get tickets at Sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.

Over a year after Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) reintroduced themselves on their 2021 self-titled LP, the pair shared a special surprise release: Watchhouse (Duo), a self-produced recording of Marlin and Frantz performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse. It's a project that captures the fundamental power of Watchhouse: Two singers and musicians with profound chemistry, performing earnest yet masterfully crafted songs that encompass the unknowable mysteries, existential heartbreak, and communal joys of modern life.

Starting over a decade ago playing coffee shops and local restaurants around North Carolina, Watchhouse is a grassroots success story that's been driven by Marlin's poignant songwriting. They've sold out iconic venues (Red Rocks, Ryman Auditorium) and attract hundreds of millions of streams while producing exploratory music that "redefines roots music for a younger generation" (Washington Post).

2022 was filled with many endeavors including the American Acoustic Tour with Punch Brothers, headlining shows across the US, collaborating with Planet Bluegrass on Mabon, an autumn equinox concert series, and of course Watchhouse (Duo).

This event is made possible thanks to generous support of the 2022-23 Spruce Peak Arts Season Sponsors: Alchemist Brewery, Bourne's Energy, Joy and Tom Cronin, Edward Jones / Caren Merson, Deborah and Ron Feinstein, Front Porch Forum, The Merson Family, Neil Stempel & Family, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.




Steve Martin & Martin Short Come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre Next Year Photo
Steve Martin & Martin Short Come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre Next Year
Steve Martin and Martin Short are heading back out on the road and will bring their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
THE RAILWAY CHILDREN Comes to Northern Stage This Month Photo
THE RAILWAY CHILDREN Comes to Northern Stage This Month
Northern Stage’s joyous holiday tradition returns with the world premiere production of The Railway Children, a new American adaptation of Edith Nesbit’s beloved British classic children’s novel with new music and lyrics by Jane Shaw and Mark Hartman (A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie; The Wanderers at Roundabout.
THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023 Photo
THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023
Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts will present: The Sixties Show, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 8PM (doors at 7PM). Don't miss the high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960’s was and continues to be.

More Hot Stories For You


Steve Martin & Martin Short Come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre Next YearSteve Martin & Martin Short Come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre Next Year
November 16, 2022

Steve Martin and Martin Short are heading back out on the road and will bring their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Arlo Guthrie Returns to the Spruce Peak Arts Stage in May 2023
November 16, 2022

Join Arlo Guthrie as he returns to the Spruce Peak Arts stage, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7PM as part of the 'What's Left of Me' tour.
THE RAILWAY CHILDREN Comes to Northern Stage This MonthTHE RAILWAY CHILDREN Comes to Northern Stage This Month
November 11, 2022

Northern Stage’s joyous holiday tradition returns with the world premiere production of The Railway Children, a new American adaptation of Edith Nesbit’s beloved British classic children’s novel with new music and lyrics by Jane Shaw and Mark Hartman (A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie; The Wanderers at Roundabout.
The Flynn Announces Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton MarsalisThe Flynn Announces Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis
November 10, 2022

The Flynn has added two incredible shows to the season lineup this spring. On April 22 at 3 pm, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians working today, comes to the Flynn. And on May 2 at 7:30 pm, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most celebrated dance companies in the country, brings their vast repertoire to the Main Stage.
THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023
November 9, 2022

Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts will present: The Sixties Show, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 8PM (doors at 7PM). Don't miss the high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960’s was and continues to be.