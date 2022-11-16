Watchhouse To Take The Stage At Spruce Peak Arts, Sunday, March 5

Folk duo Watchhouse will return to Spruce Peak Arts this winter, Sunday March 5, 2023 at 7PM. Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) known for their pragmatic storytelling and tender harmonies are hitting road in 2023 for a limited run to celebrate their release Watchhouse (Duo). This limited tour will harken back to their earliest days of performing.

Member pre-sale starts Thursday, November 17 at 10AM-10PM (EST), tickets go on sale to the public, Friday, November 18 at 12PM (Noon). Tickets range $25-$35. Not a Spruce Peak Arts member? Become one today! Membership starts at just $75! Get tickets at Sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.

Over a year after Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) reintroduced themselves on their 2021 self-titled LP, the pair shared a special surprise release: Watchhouse (Duo), a self-produced recording of Marlin and Frantz performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse. It's a project that captures the fundamental power of Watchhouse: Two singers and musicians with profound chemistry, performing earnest yet masterfully crafted songs that encompass the unknowable mysteries, existential heartbreak, and communal joys of modern life.

Starting over a decade ago playing coffee shops and local restaurants around North Carolina, Watchhouse is a grassroots success story that's been driven by Marlin's poignant songwriting. They've sold out iconic venues (Red Rocks, Ryman Auditorium) and attract hundreds of millions of streams while producing exploratory music that "redefines roots music for a younger generation" (Washington Post).

2022 was filled with many endeavors including the American Acoustic Tour with Punch Brothers, headlining shows across the US, collaborating with Planet Bluegrass on Mabon, an autumn equinox concert series, and of course Watchhouse (Duo).

