Vermont's JAG Productions Partners With Cherry Lane Theatre To Present The World Premiere Of ESAI'S TABLE

Vermont's JAG Productions has partnered with New York's Cherry Lane Theatre to present the World Premiere of Nathan Yungerberg's Esai's Table, directed by Obie Award Winner Stevie Walker-Webb (Jordan Cooper's Ain't No Mo' at the Public).

Production will begin in Vermont at the Briggs Opera House (5 South Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001) on October 10 and will run through October 27, 2019. Then it will be presented at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) from March 26 - April 25, 2020.

In Esai's Table, destiny meets eternity for three young black men atop an ancient magical table in this mythic tale of black lives, friendship, family, love and what it ultimately means to be human.

The cast will star Dimitri Carter (Film: Bullets Never Die), Cornelius Davidson (NY: Birds of Prey. Film: I Can I Will I Did), Marcus Gladney Jr.(Broadway: Choir Boy), and Benton Greene (Broadway: Sweat) as Esai.

Esai's Table creative team includes David Goldstein (sets), Celeste Jennings (costumes), Kate McGee (lights), Brian Hickey (sound), Daniel Kotlowitz (projections), and Kate Murray (casting). Animations for the production are created by Patience Lekien (illustrator) in partnership with the DALI Lab at Dartmouth College (http://dali.dartmouth.edu/).

Esai's Table was developed at Cherry Lane Theatre's award-winning Mentor Project, alongside his mentor Stephen Adly Guirgis, and at JAGfest 2.0.

Tickets for Esai's Table can be purchased at www.jagproductionsvt.com or by calling 802.332.3270 and for Cherry Lane Theatre at cherrylanetheatre.org.

JAG Productions was born in 2016 in the small town of White River Junction, VT by Jarvis Antonio Green with the mission to produce classic and contemporary African-American theatre; to serve as an incubator of new work that excites broad intellectual engagement; and thereby, to catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community by connecting with the full breadth of the human experience.

One of the most renowned theatres in the country, Cherry Lane Theatre has produced a large succession of plays by leading writers from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Gertrude Stein, Samuel Beckett, Edward Albee, and Harold Pinter. a??Cherry Lane Theatre's non-profit company in residence was founded by Angelina Fiordellisi 1996 and remains devoted to developing and producing new works for the stage.

The Mentor Project, winner of an Obie Award for its dedication to helping early-career playwrights develop new work, each year partners emerging authors with seasoned professionals for a year of script work, rewrites, casting, rehearsals and a full production at Cherry Lane. Mentor Project is also the recipient of the James Kirkwood Award for American Playwrights.





