Vermont Shakespeare Festival Presents SHAKESPEARE: COMPLETELY UNBOUND!

The artists of Vermont Shakespeare Festival have created a fresh new show composed of text from each and every one of his 37 plays! This groundbreaking theatrical fusion is the perfect response to the history, romance, tragedy...and comedy of our times.

The Vermont Shakespeare Festival (VSF), now in its 17th year of open-air professional productions of Shakespeare plays, presents this fresh new work as a tribute to William Shakespeare, and as a gift to our community. It will be a rousing and thought-provoking evening of theatre that will entertain with a goal of making Shakespeare accessible to people of all ages.

In 2020, while live theatre was closed down, VSF offered a free program all over northern and central Vermont called Shakespeare to You - Bringing the Bard to Your Yard. Over 70 free performances in back yards and retirement communities celebrated birthdays and graduations with monologues and sonnets. Visits from actors provided cheer to people experiencing isolation. The result was exhilarating! The enthusiasm and gratitude was inspiring!

In the summer of 2021, VSF will bring professional performances to venues throughout the region. Fulfilling a dream and building on experiences of the past year, at South Burlington Memorial Park two performances will be free of charge:

August 20 and 21 - Memorial Park Band Shell, South Burlington (free)

August 22 - Snow Farm Vineyard, South Hero (ticketed)

August 28 - venue pending (ticketed)

September 11 and 12 - Isham Farm, Williston (ticketed)

Tickets go on sale in mid-May. Go to www.vermontshakespeare.org for more information.