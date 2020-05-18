Vermont Shakespeare Festival Announces THE BARD IN YOUR YARD!

Vermont Shakespeare Festival is responding to this crisis of isolation and social distancing with what they do best - spreading joy and connection through performance. There's a Shakespeare speech or sonnet for almost any occasion, and after 400 years the words are still relevant in today's world.

Shakespeare To You is an opportunity to send a 2-3 minute performance to family, neighbors, or friends via front yard delivery, Zoom, or telephone. It's kind of like a live telegram! Front yard deliveries are contact-free and follow all medical and physical distancing precautions. Performers will honk a horn or call the recipient from the car to gain attention and then stand a good 12 feet from the door to perform a monologue or sonnet from a short list of favorites. Zoom or telephone performances can be sent to any location in the United States!

Shakespeare To You is free (donations welcome), and is a fantastic way to send a unique birthday wish, celebrate a graduation or anniversary, or simply offer a connection to someone who needs a pick-me-up or is experiencing isolation or loneliness during these difficult times.

Order a Shakespeare To You Telegram to be performed by a VSF artist! Due to Covid-19, the summer season has been postponed to 2021. Until the time when VSF can offer the shared experience of live theatre with an audience, with patrons and their picnics in beautiful outdoor summer season locations, this service will help keep theatre alive.

For more information, or to order a Shakespeare To You performance, go to the website, www.vermontshakespeare.org, and click on Shakespeare on his skateboard!

