Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre's Short Play Festival: UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT

Join A.R.T. for a performance of ten-minute plays written by Vermont Playwrights and presented by Vermont directors and actors.

Jan. 25, 2022  

Vermont Actors' Repertory presents Winter Virtual Play Fest: UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT.

After an arduous two years come join A.R.T. for a performance of ten-minute plays written by Vermont Playwrights and presented by Vermont directors and actors.

There will be several short plays woven together in the theme of humanity's greatest potentials: Radiating love and light to a disjointed and disconnected world. Come laugh, love, and ignite the flame of positivity with some lighthearted Vermont storytelling!

Performed live February 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.evvnt.com/organizations/vermont-actors-repertory-theatre.


