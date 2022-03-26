Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents Community Benefit For Mental Health Awareness

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will present "Let's Talk!", a community discussion promoting Mental Health Awareness Month in May which will be facilitated by professionals and sparked by the short works of Vermont Playwrights. The benefit performance will be held as part of Castleton State University's Soundings Program on Thursday, May 5th at 12:30 and 7 p.m. at the Cassella Theatre on the CSU campus. On Saturday, May 7th, there will be two performances presented at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 117 West Street in Rutland. UUC is the home for VART and the show will be at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets for both performances is $10 and can be paid for at the door by cash or check.

Kristen Hixon, who is the director for these performances said, "We will present four plays that focus on major issues facing people who have mental health challenges or have experienced trauma in their lives." The plays include "Glacier" by Lesley Becker, "Eddie at Clearwater" by Jeanne Beckwith, "Cheat a Little" by Sandy Celauro and "Executive Dysfunction" by Dvora Zipkin. Hixon and Sandra Gartner serve as co-producers of VART.

The proceeds from the May 5th performances will go to the Castleton University Counseling Center. The proceeds from the shows on May 7th will be split between the local chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Content advisory for those who choose to see either performance which includes such topics as eating disorders and body image, sexual assault, addiction, mental illness and Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

For tickets and information, please call Castleton University: 802-468-1119 or go to: https://tickets.evvnt.com/organizations /vermont-actors-repertory-theatre