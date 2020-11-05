Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents A November Zoom Play Festival

The festival takes place on Saturday, November 14 at 7 pm, and Sunday, November 15 at 2 pm.

Chase away those blues and join Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre when it presents a second virtual short play festival via Zoom on Saturday, November 14 at 7 pm, and Sunday, November 15 at 2 pm. The festival is free of charge and open to the public.

Talkbacks with playwrights, performers and directors will follow the performances.

The festival theme is "Together in a Sudden Strangeness" and features pieces from Vermont playwrights to include: Jeanne Beckwith, Lesley Becker, Marisa Valent, and Shoshannah Boray. Their work is fresh and timely and some will be performed for the first time with VART.

The festival coordinator is Alex Nicosia and the November festival is directed by Lesley Becker, Michaela Eckler, and Kristen Hixon. This festival showcases the talent of over 15 actors to include locals and performers from across the state.

