Vergennes Opera House Offer Two Events on Solar Eclipse Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating the excitement of the upcoming solar eclipse, the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House have planned two events, one in the evening and one in the daylight.



Celebrating the Moon will be the evening performance of Vermont Youth Orchestra Ensembles Concert (VYO) on Friday, April 5 at 7pm. The VYO involves 17 or so exceptional musicians from throughout Vermont, Adirondacks and New Hampshire. This very special concert will have a local flair featuring Vergennes students Jing Williams on Trumpet, Grey Fearon on Trombone, and Megan Mentzer on percussion. Opening the concert will be a piano solo by the very talented, 12-year-old Owen Clevenstine, playing "Rhapsody in Blue" on the grand piano center stage.



Founded in 1963, the Vermont Youth Orchestra (VYO) is the flagship and most advanced ensemble of the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association. It presents three major concerts each year at Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and also performs at community events, school tours and in small-ensemble recitals. In the past decade, VYO has performed concert tours to China, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. The VYO added this special concert to their schedule to help the FVOH raise funds for the All Access Project.



Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students either in advance online or at the door. The doors open at 6:30pm and the concert begins at 7pm. General seating.



Celebrating the Sun, on the eve of the total solar eclipse, Sunday, April 7, there will be a FREE daytime concert at 2pm featuring the Summit Winds Chamber Woodwind Ensemble from the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division (light infantry), located at Fort Drum, NY. They have an eclectic and engaging repertoire of music that spans all genres from classical to jazz and Broadway to rock.



Through their impeccable military bearing, professionalism, and excellent musicianship, their aim is to build community, steward tradition, honor the fallen, and bolster morale by engaging local, regional, national, and international audiences through world-class musical performances.



The Vergennes Opera House has been fortunate to be the host of several US Army bands over the years. They seem to be drawn to this small community as well as to the acoustic richness of our historic theater.



This concert is free with ticket reservations available online. This is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon with family, neighbors, and friends. Doors open at 1:30pm. The Summit Winds concert begins at 2pm. General seating.



Tickets and information for all VOH events can be found online at VergennesOperaHouse.org.