Town Hall Theater Presents Bread and Puppet's OUR DOMESTIC RESURRECTION CIRCUS

The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread and Puppet Theatre's Our Domestic Resurrection Circus, that is. For the first time ever, Town Hall Theater presents Bread + Puppet at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl in Hancock, Vermont. The August 18th show, which begins at 6pm, will feature a mountainous backdrop and the iconic Bread + Puppet hand-painted bus.

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus is a spectacle of protest and celebration that addresses the urgent themes of the moment using paper maché, dance, and a live brass band.

Circus is perhaps the most iconic of the many performance genres for which Bread & Puppet is known. A Bread & Puppet Circus is a large-scale political puppet show which borrows from traditional Circus tropes and is performed in-the-round. Made up of a bright, raucous melee of short acts using diverse puppetry styles, it spans many moods, from slapstick to the sublime.

"This year's circus' central theme is Homosapiens reform," says director Peter Schumann. "Insidious Homosapiens, representative of the Accumulated Evil of the Whole, will be arrested, taken to court, & condemned to a rehabilitation facility where he has to take classes in totally new behavior: how to be an earthling instead of an engineer of the humanity machine, how to cry like a bird & speak like a thunderstorm & then graduate with a Dr. degree to cure the species from its life threatening diseases like war, capitalism, fossil fuel addiction, weapons obsession, etc."

After the show, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet's "Cheap Art" - books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press - will be for sale.

All ticket proceeds benefit Bread and Puppet Theater and Town Hall Theater. Tickets are

required and available for purchase at townhalltheater.org. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you need assistance with the price of the ticket, please contact tickets@townhalltheater.org.

Bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor. This show is supported by generous sponsors, including the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities.

Bread and Puppet will perform through a light rain, pause a performance and play band tunes to keep spirits up if heavy rain comes, and end a show prematurely if heavy rain persists. If consistent heavy rain is forecasted for the scheduled time of a performance, there may be a cancellation. In such a case, THT will notify all ticket holders by

12 p.m. the day of the show and all ticket holders will be invited to transfer their ticket to another upcoming show, availability allowing, or request a refund.