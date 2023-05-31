Town Hall Theater Launches All-Access Series

Thanks to anonymous donors who share Town Hall Theater’s

commitment to accessible programming, THT is launching free arts performances throughout the summer. Highlights include a monthly Women In Music (WIM) Series and the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra at Lincoln Peak Vineyard, as well as all-star comedy shows at Town Hall Theater and the Clemmons Family Farm. These events are more than just performances; they are community gatherings, celebrations of talent, and tributes to the power of free, accessible art.

“We agonize all year round to strike a balance between bringing the best artists we can to our community and keeping our ticket prices within reach for most Vermonters,” Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said. “With the All-Access Series, we have the best of both worlds. Top tier talent that doesn’t cost attendees a dime. Everyone can enjoy these unforgettable performances.”

Friday, June 16 @ 7:30PM: Tina Friml and Friends Comedy Night at Town Hall Theater

Fresh off her on newest special on Comedy Central, local legend Tina Friml is back in town with some of her funniest New York friends including Charlie Bardey who has opened for

comedy giants like Hannibal Buress and Aidy Bryant; Kathe Farris, the Comic-in-Residence at The Comedy Studio in Boston; and Usama Siddiquee, a Bengali-American standup and actor seen on Inventing Anna, Nora from Queens, and Better Things.

Women In Music Series (WIM) at Lincoln Peak Vineyard

June-August; Doors 5pm, Shows 6-7:30pm

Award-winning local wine and delicious food available for purchase at all shows.

Friday, June 30: Sarah King

Sarah King creates thought-provoking, versatile Americana music. Her acclaimed 2021 EP The

Hour, produced by Simone Felice and David Baron, earned her recognition as the

New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year.



Saturday, July 15: Myra Flynn

Singer/songwriter Myra Flynn’s original indie/soul songs blend soulful vocals with lyrical

delivery. The New England Deli writes, “her vocal influences have as much in common with Ani

DiFranco and Shawn Colvin as they do with Rihanna and Jill Scott.”



Friday, August 4: KeruBo

Singer/songwriter and Afro-Jazz artist, KeruBo will be accompanied by a nine-piece band as she sings African folk music, Afro Pop and Afro jazz—from African laments to more modern

arrangements.



Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra at Lincoln Peak Vineyard

Sunday, August 2 at 6pm

Bring your picnic basket, blankets and chairs and enjoy the third-annual free Champlain

Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) Concert, featuring 40 orchestra members. Local wine available for purchase.

Comedy in Color: BIPOC Comedy Showcase at Clemmons Family Farm

Saturday, August 12 at 7pm (rain date August 19 at 7pm)

Burlington comedian Max Higgins and other BIPOC comedians bring the laughs to the outdoor amphitheater at Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte.

Reserve free tickets at www.townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222. Bring picnics, blankets or chairs to all outdoor shows. Thanks to anonymous donors and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for sponsoring the All-Access Series.