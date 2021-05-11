Town Hall Theater Announces Inaugural Outdoor Season
The season kicks off with Barbacoa, Bobcat & Bundle Artist Market @ Merchants Row.
Town Hall Theater has announced its inaugural outdoor season, featuring live music, comedy, plays, talks, films, food trucks and more. Performances will pop up around THT, at Middlebury's Marble Works District, Woodchuck Cider, Swift House, and other carefully curated locations across Addison and Chittenden Counties. In addition to THT-produced programming, the company will partner with resident companies, including the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival and Middlebury Acting Company on their debut outdoor film and theatre offerings.
"Town Hall Theater has a sensational slate of events planned and underway. We are elated to share live performance outdoors and help drive foot traffic for
dinner and a show, as well as to shops and other local businesses." -Lisa Mitchell, Executive Director
Activating communities through the arts is key to Vermont's collective economic recovery. Thanks to strong support, at every level, THT is able to reopen its doors, as well as engage in energizing work and partnerships that benefit the greater Vermont community. With the support of an anonymous gift dedicated to supporting arts access, THT is thrilled to launch the outdoor season with a series of sensational free and low-cost events. Also, thanks to the George & Sue Cady Fund, we are pleased to offer a limited number of free and discounted tickets for those who would like to attend a show but have limited resources. Inquire at tickets@townhalltheater.org for details.
Outdoor Events Include:
Barbacoa, Bobcat & Bundle Artist Market @ Merchants Row
Fri., May 21, 3-7pm
Live music from Burlington's Barbacoa, interactive art, market & Bobcat food truck
FREE; Thanks to Bundle & Better Middlebury Partnership
Show Up, Kids! Improv @ Marble Works Tent
Sat., May 22 and Sun., May 23: 12pm family shows
Starring NYC's Peter Michael Marino, Directed by Michole Biancosino
Tickets: $10/all ages
Show Up, Kids! After Dark Improv - Adults Only @ Marble Works Tent
Sat., May 22 @ 7pm
Tickets: $10
Friday Night Live! @ Marble Works Tent
Fri., May 28th @ 7pm comedy showcase
Starring acclaimed comedians Tina Friml, Tracy Dolan, Tim Bridge and Ash Diggs
FREE; Reservations required.
Saturday with Sarah King @ Marble Works Tent
Sat., May 29th @ 7pm
Amazing Americana Singer Songwriter
FREE; Reservations required.
Sunday Social Distance Dance with Dojo @ Marble Works River Front Park
Sun., May 30th @ 3pm
Clint Bierman, Peter Day, Matt Schrag & friends play 80's bluegrass
FREE; Mask and dance in pods along the green.
Monday Memorial Day Magic with Tom Verner @ Marble Works Tent
Mon, May 31st @ 12pm
FREE; Reservations required.
Pollen-Palooza @ Woodchuck Cider
Starring Ballet Vermont's Bees & Friends, festival activities, local food & drink
Sat., June 5: Two Shows: 2pm and 5:30pm
Tickets: $20/adults; $10 kids 12 and under; children under 3 free.
Doc Lyle Sol's Medicine Show @ Middlebury Town Green
Created and Conceived by Courageous Stage
Sun., June 6 @ 5pm
FREE
Bread & Puppet Theatre
Weds., July 21st and Fri., Sept. 3rd @ 6pm
Tickets: $20/all ages
Plus, more to be announced! Tickets, reservations & updates at townhalltheater.org.