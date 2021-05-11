Town Hall Theater Announces Inaugural Outdoor Season

Town Hall Theater has announced its inaugural outdoor season, featuring live music, comedy, plays, talks, films, food trucks and more. Performances will pop up around THT, at Middlebury's Marble Works District, Woodchuck Cider, Swift House, and other carefully curated locations across Addison and Chittenden Counties. In addition to THT-produced programming, the company will partner with resident companies, including the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival and Middlebury Acting Company on their debut outdoor film and theatre offerings.

"Town Hall Theater has a sensational slate of events planned and underway. We are elated to share live performance outdoors and help drive foot traffic for

dinner and a show, as well as to shops and other local businesses." -Lisa Mitchell, Executive Director

Activating communities through the arts is key to Vermont's collective economic recovery. Thanks to strong support, at every level, THT is able to reopen its doors, as well as engage in energizing work and partnerships that benefit the greater Vermont community. With the support of an anonymous gift dedicated to supporting arts access, THT is thrilled to launch the outdoor season with a series of sensational free and low-cost events. Also, thanks to the George & Sue Cady Fund, we are pleased to offer a limited number of free and discounted tickets for those who would like to attend a show but have limited resources. Inquire at tickets@townhalltheater.org for details.

Outdoor Events Include:

Barbacoa, Bobcat & Bundle Artist Market @ Merchants Row

Fri., May 21, 3-7pm

Live music from Burlington's Barbacoa, interactive art, market & Bobcat food truck

FREE; Thanks to Bundle & Better Middlebury Partnership

Show Up, Kids! Improv @ Marble Works Tent

Sat., May 22 and Sun., May 23: 12pm family shows

Starring NYC's Peter Michael Marino, Directed by Michole Biancosino

Tickets: $10/all ages

Show Up, Kids! After Dark Improv - Adults Only @ Marble Works Tent

Sat., May 22 @ 7pm

Tickets: $10

Friday Night Live! @ Marble Works Tent

Fri., May 28th @ 7pm comedy showcase

Starring acclaimed comedians Tina Friml, Tracy Dolan, Tim Bridge and Ash Diggs

FREE; Reservations required.

Saturday with Sarah King @ Marble Works Tent

Sat., May 29th @ 7pm

Amazing Americana Singer Songwriter

FREE; Reservations required.

Sunday Social Distance Dance with Dojo @ Marble Works River Front Park

Sun., May 30th @ 3pm

Clint Bierman, Peter Day, Matt Schrag & friends play 80's bluegrass

FREE; Mask and dance in pods along the green.

Monday Memorial Day Magic with Tom Verner @ Marble Works Tent

Mon, May 31st @ 12pm

FREE; Reservations required.

Pollen-Palooza @ Woodchuck Cider

Starring Ballet Vermont's Bees & Friends, festival activities, local food & drink

Sat., June 5: Two Shows: 2pm and 5:30pm

Tickets: $20/adults; $10 kids 12 and under; children under 3 free.



Doc Lyle Sol's Medicine Show @ Middlebury Town Green

Created and Conceived by Courageous Stage

Sun., June 6 @ 5pm

FREE

Bread & Puppet Theatre

Weds., July 21st and Fri., Sept. 3rd @ 6pm

Tickets: $20/all ages

Plus, more to be announced! Tickets, reservations & updates at townhalltheater.org.