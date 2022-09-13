Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tim Allen Brings His Award-Winning Standup To Boch Center Wang Theatre in January

The performance is on       Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Award-winning actor and comedian Tim Allen is coming to Boston to perform his latest standup at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. The star of "Home Improvement," "Toy Story," "The Santa Clause," and so many other hits will be performing live on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 19 and can be purchased at the box office and BochCenter.org.

Allen honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the eighties, providing the perfect lead-in to his highly successful ABC television series "Home Improvement" where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination, and was honored with the People's Choice Award for "Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series" for an unprecedented eight years in a row.

He made his film debut in 1994, playing a holiday icon in "The Santa Clause," earning him another People's Choice Award. In 1995, he voiced the beloved, yet deluded, space ranger Buzz Lightyear in the CGI smash hit "Toy Story." He went on to star in close to three dozen movies including "Toy Story 4," which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Allen has continued working in TV and most recently starred on the hit sitcom "Last Man Standing" which aired its ninth and final season on FOX in 2021. Allen can be seen this November 16th starring in, and executive-producing, the new Disney+ limited series "The Santa Clauses" reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa.

During "Home Improvement's" run at the top of the prime-time charts, Tim revisited his comedy roots with a successful national concert tour. He also found time to pen his first book about the male perspective, Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man, topping the New York Times Bestseller List. This was followed by his second bestseller I'm Not Really Here focusing on midlife, family and quantum physics.


