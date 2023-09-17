The Valley Players to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE Beginning This Month

The Valley Players present a hauntingly poetic play, The Glass Menagerie, by Tennessee Williams, exploring family loyalty and shattered illusions.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

The Valley Players will present a classic of the American theater this fall, The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, with shows on weekends September 29-October 15 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main Street (Rt.100), in Waitsfield. Show times will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

This hauntingly poetic play tells of a single mother and her two adult children struggling to get by in Depression-era St. Louis. Amanda Wingfield (Kitty Coyne, Waterbury), raised in Southern gentility and abandoned by her husband, now tries desperately to provide for her disabled daughter Laura (Lindsay Repka, Middlebury) and adventure-seeking son Tom (Matthew Grant Winston, Montpelier). In spite of her best efforts, Amanda succeeds more in distancing her children from her, with Laura retreating into her own imaginary world and Tom plotting to escape the "prison" he sees himself in. The cast also includes Michael Smith (Cambridge, VT) as Jim, a high school acquaintance of Laura's.

Directed by Michael Halloran (Barre) with Assistant Director Ashley Hall (Warren) the play grapples with questions of family loyalty as well as the fragile illusions we live by, which can so easily be shattered. "Williams, by holding each of his characters up to the light like one of Laura's glass figurines, presents four characters in conflict both with each other and with themselves, and does it in a compassionate yet unflinchingly honest way," said Halloran. "There are no villains or heroes in this story, only people trying their best in an impossible situation."

The show is produced by Ruth Ann Pattee (Fayston), with lighting design by Irene Halibozek (South Burlington) and costume design by Catie Smith (Cambridge). Photos are by Bobby Kintz of Photos by Kintz (Waitsfield). The Glass Menagerie is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. on behalf of The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. Tickets are available through the link below or by calling 802-583-4220. For more details on this production and information about the Valley Players, go to valleyplayers.com.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
2
Opera Company of Middlebury Reveals Merger with Youth Opera Company Photo
Opera Company of Middlebury Reveals Merger with Youth Opera Company

The Opera Company of Middlebury has announcedthe merger of the pioneering teen performance program, the Youth Opera Company of Vermont (YOC), with the OCM Education and Outreach division. Learn more about what this means for the company here!

3
Spruce Peak Arts Reveals New Executive Director, Seth Soloway Photo
Spruce Peak Arts Reveals New Executive Director, Seth Soloway

Spruce Peak Arts (SPA)has announced the appointment of new Executive Director Seth Soloway to lead Stowe, VT’s premier nonprofit performing arts center. Learn more about the new Executive Director here!

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

