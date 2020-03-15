The Flynn Cancels Remainder of Season Through May 31

The Flynn has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its season.

The following statement has been released:

We know that updates about COVID-19 cause concern about how we can keep our communities safe and healthy. We deeply appreciate the trust you place in the Flynn as your artistic and cultural home.

In light of a rapidly changing climate, the Flynn is cancelling the remainder of our season through May 31. This means all events at the Flynn. This temporary closure affects all remaining performances and education programs. We will reevaluate the status of Burlington Discover Jazz Festival and our summer camps on April 13.

We are currently working through the logistics of this significant change with our staff and board; please be patient as we adjust. Please also consider donating your tickets back as a tax-deductible contribution.

More than anything, we want to say thank you to our community. We would not be able to make it through this difficult time without all of your love and support.

For ticket refunds to Flynn presented shows, please contact the Box Office by phone at 802-863-5966 and have your ticket order number handy. Note that shows presented by other promoters may be rescheduled; specific information about each of those shows will be noted on www.flynntix.org and ticket purchasers will be contacted with updated information.





