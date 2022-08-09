Spruce Peak Arts Announces Upcoming Fall and Winter Events

From illusions, to Motown gospel, blue grass and comedy, we are thrilled to be offering something for everyone this fall and winter with a variety of family friendly programming. Member presale begins Tuesday, August 9th at 10AM, all shows on sale to public Friday, August 12th at 10 AM.

From his breathtaking Double Levitation to his cutting-edge Op-Art and Plasma illusions, Jason Bishop features stunning & original state of the art magic. One thing that distinguishes Bishop is his virtuosity. Each show features award winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions and close-up magic projected onto a huge movie screen. No other touring illusionist showcases such a diverse array of talents. Additionally, the show is delivered with a totally modern energy and an outstanding rock & pop soundtrack. Break up your holiday shopping and join us for Friday, November 25th for the 3:00PM or 7:00PM show! Make it a family affair: Family 4 pack discount available for limited time! Enter fam4 at checkout for 25% off ticket purchases of 4 or more.

The Suny Plattsburgh Gospel Choir Present "A Soulful Christmas Concert" In Stowe, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:30 PM. The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir of SUNY Plattsburgh takes a Motown turn this year in its annual Soulful Christmas program Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 pm at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. The concert promises to be inspirational and fun for the entire family. Kick-off the Holiday season with energized performances by the SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir, the SUNY Plattsburgh Praise Dancers, The SUNY Plattsburgh Steppers and exceptional 7-piece band led by Jeff Wheel! Everyone will take away from this concert an elevated appreciation of gospel music but also a renewed tranquility of hope and good will during the Holiday season.

Liberty Stand-Up Comedy brings the laughs to Spruce Peak Arts, Saturday, December 17th, at 7:00 PM. You've seen & heard the brilliance of these comedians on late-night TV & Comedy Central. At theatres, performing arts centers and comedy clubs, Liberty Comedy brings you stand-up comedy's funniest and most talented! This hilarious comedy show featuring Tony Deyo, Kerri Louise, and MC Shaun Eli, is just perfect for a date or a casual night out with friends. Wouldn't you rather be the one talking about the show instead of just hearing about it later? Don't miss out on the fun!

ON SALE NOW: Beg, Steal or Borrow kick off the new year, Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 7:00pm after a long-awaited return to the Spruce Peak Arts stage. Beg, Steal or Borrow was formed in early 2013 with a mission to resurrect the music of the iconic bluegrass band Old and in the Way and have since grown into a solid repertoire of original material. Winning three prestigious bluegrass band competitions in Maine, Connecticut and New York, they have been dubbed a "Triple Crown Bluegrass Band" by Bluegrass Today. Beg, Steal or Borrow continues to tour their first full length album of original tunes Old Mountain Time.

ON SALE NOW: Spruce Peak Arts is thrilled to present Original Thinkers Stowe, a multifaceted festival in Stowe, VT, October 21-22, 2022. The inaugural festival will feature curated programming focused on Culture l Climate l Community. More events will be announced in the coming weeks, but tickets for the Friday and Saturday screenings are on sale now!

For more information, or to buy tickets for any event, visit sprucepeakarts.org or call 802.760.4634.