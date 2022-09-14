Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spruce Peak Arts Announces Spooky Season of Music and More

Don't miss the première of their touring show, Grace, Saturday, September 17th at 7:00PM.

Sep. 14, 2022  

September sees the official end of summer, and the changing of the seasons! Before the leaves officially peak, we see the return of Ice Dance International to Stowe. Don't miss the première of their touring show, Grace, Saturday, September 17th at 7:00PM.

October kicks off with the big band sound of the Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra Featuring Ray Vega, Saturday, October 1st at 6:30PM. The saxophonist/composer McCarthy will direct the 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and stellar musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega, the orchestra will showcase Latin jazz originals and classic standards arranged by McCarthy and Vega. This event is sponsored by Front Porch Forum, McSoley McCoy and Co., and Spruce Peak Resort Association.

Vermont Youth Orchestra returns to Spruce Peak Arts for DRAMA, Sunday, October 16 at 2:00PM for their first concert of the season. An afternoon of especially dramatic works highlights the power of storytelling through music that is sure to enthrall. The program includes Treemonisha Overture from Scott Joplin's Pulitzer-prize winning opera, Bizet's fiery and colorful Carmen Suite, the Toast of the Town Overture from luminary young American composer Quinn Mason, and the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers in Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture. DRAMA is sponsored by North Country Federal Credit Union

On October 21 and 22, we're bringing Telluride's Original Thinkers Festival to Stowe! Following education programs in area schools, the festival will kick off Friday, October 21 at 7:00PM with Culture - an evening of film, discussion and performance. On Saturday, October 22 at 7:00PM, come back for Community - which will explore the critical role community plays in our lives and engage the audience in a conversation about how to build this life-giving resource. Tickets for both evening events on sale now, or get a pass to both for a reduced price! Details on after-parties and Saturday daytime programming to follow. This Festival is sponsored by DipJar, Front Porch Forum, 7 Days, No Bull Shoes, Spruce Peak Resort Association, Stowe Reporter, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

Saturday, October 29th at 7:00PM, The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society returns for its' 4th Season with a Spooky Soirée: Dark and Stormy performance. The evening will feature Saint-Saens Danse Macabre, and Faure's Piano Quartet No. 2 in. G minor, a program sure to spook! Artistic Director, Jia Kim (cello), will be joined by an ensemble of world class musicians comprised of: Siwoo Kim, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; ET Kim, piano, for a thrilling, haunting, and heart wrenchingly beautiful program of music. This performance will conclude the week-long residency consisting of community and education outreach programs at area schools, businesses, and community centers. If you are interested in meeting the artists or bringing them to your organization, reach out to Education Director, Julianne Nickerson at jnickerson@sprucepeakarts.org. Grab your stormy, spookiest garb if so inclined (dressing up is encouraged) and make a night of it! This performance of Season 4 is sponsored by Front Porch Forum, and Intimate Weddings.

Our Fall Curious Place programming kicks off with a 6-week Theater Workshop for Homeschoolers (Grades 1 - 12). Bring your drama out of the house and onto the stage! Discover theater pieces from a variety of shows like "Our Town," "Oliver Twist," and "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and playwrights like Shakespeare, Arthur Miller, E.A Bucchianeri, and more. Each week dive into the theater world and explore the interests of the group to create a collaborative show at the end of 6 weeks. The program runs from November 1 to December 13: 9AM to 12PM, (no program on Nov 22). For more information, to register, or to learn more about needs-based scholarships and work-study opportunities please visit sprucepeakarts.org or contact Julianne Nickerson, Director of Education, at jnickerson@sprucepeakarts.org.

For more information, or to buy tickets for any event, visit sprucepeakarts.org or call 802.760.4634.


