Ray Vega and His Six-Piece Band Will Play The Vergennes Opera House Next Weekend

The Vergennes Opera House is bringing Vermont jazz talent, Ray Vega and his Six Piece Band to the historic theater on Saturday, March 9, 7:30pm. The Vermont-based ensemble presents original compositions by Vega, which combine elements of Jazz, Latin, and Funk.

A much-in-demand musician, Vega has performed with Mongo Santamaria, with whom he recorded numerous CDs, Mario Bauza's Afro Cuban Jazz Orchestra, including their first-ever European tour, and Ray Barretto & the New World Spirit. It was during his time with Barretto that Vega was called upon to join the Tito Puente Latin Jazz Orchestra as lead trumpeter. Vega recorded with Puente's Orchestra many times over, including the Grammy-winning "Mambo Birdland," "Dancemania '99," and "Obra Maestra."

New York born and bred musician Ray Vega is a University of Vermont faculty member, host of Vermont Public Radio's Friday Night Jazz and TRR (Truth Revolution Records), as well as Origin recording artist.

“The last time Ray played in the VOH was 2014,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “Finally, ten years later he is coming back, and we expect another sizzling hot night of jazz.”

Tickets for the Ray Vega concert are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door. The doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 7:30pm. General seating.