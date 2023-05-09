REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!

Spooky season is coming early to the Upper Valley! Nathan Gardner, and Danny Brooke are proud to present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at The Briggs Opera House on Friday, June 30, 2023, featuring Adam Berry, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!

REAL GHOST STORIES premiered at the Newport Opera House in New Hampshire in 2021, where it reopened that venue after the pandemic to a packed house. The Newport run was so popular that the show returned again in 2022 with equal success. This year Adam will take his stories on the road to several cities, following a special one-night-only stop at the historic Briggs Opera House in downtown White River Junction, VT.

The evening features some of Mr. Berry's most unique and spooky stories and personal experiences. Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal experiences and investigations from Kindred Spirits as well as some of Adam's personal experiences and stories never before told on television.

The audience will also get a chance to learn more with a Question/Answer period following the main presentation and a post-show meet and greet period with Adam. For a special bonus, VIP tickets will be available that include the opportunity to join Adam in a private paranormal investigation of the Opera House, which itself has long been rumored to be haunted.

Nathan Gardner, who returns to New England after several years working with various Broadway and touring productions, commented: "After two successful engagements at the Newport Opera House, we're thrilled to be bringing Adam and his spooky stories to audiences near and far, and I'm so excited that we're beginning this journey in the Upper Valley at the Briggs!"

Adam Berry added: "I am so excited to be coming to the Upper Valley area of Vermont. I love this beautiful state and visit more often than one can imagine. The history, the folklore, the legends, the graveyards, the ghosts!! Vermont has it all. I can't wait share my real and personal ghost stories with everyone. It doesn't have to be Halloween to enjoy a good paranormal story. In fact, spirits don't know the difference. They are around us and with us throughout the year and they would prefer we didn't forget that lesson."

ABOUT Adam Berry:

Adam Berry is the co-star and Executive Producer of the hit television series Kindred Spirits now on Travel Channel. Adam's love and passion for the paranormal ignited from an extremely haunting experience he had in Gettysburg PA. After many years of studying, research and founding his own paranormal research team with his husband Ben Berry he was asked to join the SyFy Channel original series Ghost Hunters Academy. This competition reality show tested the strengths of investigators from around the country and Adam proved to be the best of the best by winning and was awarded a spot on the TAPS team and the original series Ghost Hunters. Adam likes to say he was awarded Amy Bruni as his prize because the two paired up and have since became a paranormal powerhouse. With similar beliefs and styles Adam and Amy possess the capabilities to connect with those in the afterlife with uncanny accuracy. Focusing on helping families and spirits alike, they have traveled the country changing the way the world thinks about ghosts and what happens after we shuffle off this mortal coil.

When Adam isn't looking for ghosts, he is the Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble, a non-profit theater company based in Provincetown MA. This educational summer theater program produces some of the most spectacular musicals and plays on the Cape while also nurturing young actors in a professional working environment.

Tickets to REAL GHOST STORIES WITH Adam Berry are priced $38.00 for General Admission. VIP tickets with the investigation are $78.00 and are extremely limited. Tickets are available now at the online box office at Click Here.