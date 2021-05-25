Northern Stage Expands BridgeUP: Theater In The Schools To 23 Area Schools

Northern Stage has announced the expansion of BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools, a five-week residency that brings professional artists into area schools to teach students the power of acting and performing the words of William Shakespeare. This spring, Northern Stage is working with 21 schools, 2 homeschool groups, and 623 students for a five-week residency to empower students to speak Shakespeare's language and embrace public performance. This program provides young artists with experiences that go beyond the classroom, teaching them the value of creativity, imagination, collaboration, and fearlessness in the face of challenges.

One of many educational opportunities offered at Northern Stage, BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools is a way to increase theater access and education for rural and underserved youth throughout the Upper Valley. This is done through programs that bring artists into the classroom, supporting curricular needs of underserved schools, and introducing young people to the theater through lowa??cost access to professional productions. Special focus is given to areas classified with the greatest need for arts education.

The program is bringing eight teaching artists into classrooms over a broad geographic radius. Schools served this year include Andover Elementary (Andover, NH), Canaan Elementary (Canaan, NH), Cornish Elementary (Cornish, NH), Cutler School (Swanzey, NH), Dothan Brook School (Hartford, VT), Edward Fenn School (Gorham, NH), Fletcher Elementary (Cambridge, VT), Highland-Goffes Falls School (Manchester, NH), Hartland Elementary (Hartland, VT), Lafayette Regional School (Franconia, NH), Newbury Elementary (Newbury, VT), Northwood Elementary (Northwood), NH Poultney Elementary (Poultney, VT), Bernice A. Ray School (Hanover, NH), Rutland Town Elementary Library (Rutland, VT), Samuel Morey (Fairlee, VT), Sharon Elementary School (Sharon, VT), Tunbridge Elementary (Tunbridge, VT), Twinfield USD #33 (Marshfield, VT), Westminster Schools (Westminster, VT), and Woodstock Elementary School (Woodstock, VT).

This year, the focus is on delivering an excellent experience within the restrictions of the evolving pandemic. Northern Stage is creating one educational video a week for classes as teaching artists work with students over Zoom (a video conferencing platform) in smaller groups on an ongoing basis. The final project will be a community video of all the BridgeUP

schools, culminating with a world-class puppet show of A Midsummer Night's Dream, created and filmed specifically for BridgeUP schools.

Thanks in part to the support of the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, Clint and Bonnie Swift, John and Gail Wasson, and Education Fund donors, Northern Stage has been able to expand the program with dedicated staff and resources, professional development opportunities for teaching artists, and enhanced administrative and production support. And thanks to an extremely generous commitment from Clint & Bonnie Swift and John & Gail Wasson, if Northern Stage raises $40,000 by July 31, 2021, all gifts will be matched dollar for dollar to help offset the costs associated with producing this unique and powerful education program.

"The opportunities for students through the BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools program are and have been transformative for so many students, providing them with not just an incredible theater education but also a community of support that inspires students to take a chance, find their voice, and shine! We are thrilled to support this wonderful program," states John and Gail Wasson.

Bonnie and Clint Swift add, "When you see testimonials from 4th to 6th-grade students (aka BridgeUp Scholars), their parents, teachers & Northern Stage teaching artists, the life-changing benefits and impact of BridgeUp: Theater In The Schools comes through loud & clear. We also love BridgeUp's long legs."

To donate to the BridgeUp: Donor Match Challenge, please visit: https://northernstage.org/bridgeup-donor-match-challenge/

The mission of BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools is to increase theater access and learning resources for rural and underserved youth throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. BridgeUP's pairing of highly trained professional actors with teachers and students creates a powerful mentorship that builds confidence and improves reading and language skills, while teaching the joy of live performance.

"I am so glad we decided to do this program. My kids are having a blast and they look forward to our meetings with [our Teaching Artist] twice a week. Such an awesome program especially for this group of kids. They've missed out on a lot of fun this year and this is the perfect way to end our year," says one classroom teacher at Highland-Goffes Falls School in Manchester, NH.

"This BridgeUP Program is amazing!! They really get this age of kids and how to balance the silly with the content delivery. I'm very impressed. It's hard to keep our kid's attention on zoom. But this program has," explains one parent of a homeschooled student.

