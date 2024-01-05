Master Magician Blaine Goad Appears At The Vergennes Opera House, January 20

Master magician Blaine Goad to perform an afternoon of magic at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, January 20, 2024

Jan. 05, 2024

The Vergennes Opera House will present an afternoon of magic with the help of Master Magician Blaine Goad on Saturday, January 20, at a special 2pm matinee performance.

“Last year's January magic show was a huge hit, so we started scouting for a 2024 magic act,” said Susan Walsh, Vergennes Opera House Board Secretary and Member of the Programming Committee. “We were so happy to have found a Master Magician right here in Vermont and to be able to add a magic show to our season once again.”

Magician Blaine Goad was inspired by the craft of magic when he was just 8-years old growing up in Springfield, VT when he received a very special Christmas gift – a complete magic set! He then began to study everything he could find on magic tricks, and he practiced, practiced, and practiced.

He began to perform at parties, ski resorts, fairs, festivals, schools, churches, libraries, senior centers, and pretty much anywhere there was an audience. This work helped to pay his way through college, after which he became a schoolteacher. But, magic has, well, a magic about it and he finally decided to pursue his dream as a Master Magician. 

“Performing magic for families and folks of all ages is such great fun,” said Blaine Goad. “When I perform, I have the best seat in the house because I get to see the wonder and amazement on everyone's face.”

When Blaine is not doing magic, he is happily enjoying life in his home in Vermont with his wife and visiting with their children and grandchildren.

Tickets for the Hocus Pocus Magic Show are available online at VergennesOperaHouse.org with flexible pricing for affordability. Tickets are $10 for a single adult ticket, $5 for kids (12 or younger), or $25 for a family of four.

Season Sponsors: Realtor Sue Walsh, Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and in Memory of Garry Simpson.

The Vergennes Opera House is managed 100% by volunteers who reinvest all proceeds into the 126-years-young historic theater. This year, the organization is putting all proceeds toward the All Access Project, which will bring elevator and lift access to the theater to accommodate everyone. Learn more at Click Here


 

