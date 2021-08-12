MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET At Northern Stage Now In Performance

To close out the outdoor summer season at Northern Stage's newly-built Courtyard Theater, Northern Stage presents Million Dollar Quartet, August 11 - September 12.

Featuring a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, this roof-raising musical is directed by Kyle Brand and Northern Stage Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne.

Million Dollar Quartet drops the audience into December 4, 1956, when icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This legendary night comes to life featuring a score of rock hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog," and much more. With a cast of multi-talented actor-musicians, Million Dollar Quartet is a musical event audiences won't soon forget.

The cast will feature Caitlin Doak (The Little Mermaid at Northern stage) as Dyanne; Taylor Isaac Gray (Million Dollar Quartet national tour) as Jerry Lee Lewis; Caleb Hartsfield (Once national tour) as Elvis Presley; Austin Hohnke (Ring of Fire at Seven Angels Theatre) as Carl Perkins; David Mason (Oslo at Northern Stage) as Sam Phillips; Peter Oyloe (Million Dollar Quartet national tour) as Johnny Cash; Jon Rossi, returning to Northern Stage as Fluke, brings seven years of experience with Million Dollar Quartet, having served as music director and musical supervisor of numerous tours and regional productions; and Ben Sheppard (NBC's "Rise") as Brother Jay.

The creative team includes Michael Ganio (Set Design), Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), Mike Tracey (Sound Design), Taylor Isaac Gray (Music Director), Kyle Brand (Choreographer), Jon Rossi (Associate Music Director), Thom Miller (Dialect Coach), and Lexi Warden (Assistant Director). The stage managers are Suzanne Apicella (Production Stage Manager), Maya Novit (1st Assistant Stage Manager), and Kendall Barbera (2nd Assistant Stage Manager).

"We are thrilled with our new Courtyard Theater. It is an example of our company's resilience during the COVID pandemic and creates a magical place to experience theater. The outdoor venue is here to stay, and we cannot imagine a better celebration of summer in Vermont than this joyous musical that celebrates the power of music to connect us all, " states Dunne.

Single tickets cost $45 for both the Ground and Upper Levels. $19 tickets are available for all full-time students regardless of age, with a valid photo ID. Patrons can save the most by subscribing to all three remaining main stage shows in the 2021/22 Season. For tickets and subscriptions, visit NorthernStage.org, or call the Box Office directly at 802-296-7000.