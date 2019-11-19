MATILDA Hits The Stage At NEYT

New England Youth Theatre presents Matilda: The Musical, the final show of their celebratory 20th season. Playing December 12 - 22 at 100 Flat Street in downtown Brattleboro, Matilda follows the story of an unlikely heroine who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Based on the novel by the brilliantly batty Roald Dahl, the musical features a book by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Directed by NEYT Executive Director Hallie Flower, the Tony Award-winning musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

The large cast of 39 ranges in age from six to eighteen, hailing from all over Southern Vermont, as well as parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. "The ensemble is always vital to storytelling, and with a cast of this size, we have an especially dynamic and active ensemble. It is so great to have kids playing kids," says Flower, "everyone has a story to tell."

Playing multiple parts in the show are Margot Potter and Hazel Kinnersley, both veterans of the NEYT stage. "I love being able to play all these different characters, I get to see all these different parts of me that I never knew existed," says Potter. "The dancing has been really interesting, especially incorporating the Broadway choreography; we're learning how to tell stories through movement and shapes," adds Kinnersley.

Dubbed as "Broadway's Biggest Little Hero," Matilda is a joyous childhood power romp, packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable ensemble of revolting children. Adults and kids alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination, a girl brave enough to take her destiny into her own hands.

Matilda: The Musical plays December 12,13,14, 19, 20, 21 at 7pm, December 14,15, 21,22 at 2pm; all performances are at 100 Flat Street in Brattleboro VT. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for children. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the Box Office from noon to 5 on Wednesdays, or by phone at 802-246-6398. NEYT is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices. This show was made possible through generous support from The Winston Prouty Center for Child & Family Development, Europa IT and The Brattleboro Savings & Loan Association. NEYT is also supported by the Vermont Children's Trust Fund, Vermont Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.





