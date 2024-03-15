MAPLE MOON CABARET Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lost Nation Theater will kick off its 35th Anniversary Season at Montpelier City Hall with The Maple Moon Cabaret on Saturday, March 23rd at 7pm.

Happening on the vernal equinox, during the maple festival, just ahead of a full moon, the Maple Moon Cabaret is an eclectic, energetic evening showcasing all you can find at Lost Nation Theater!

Enjoy the fun! Discover the vast array of productions, special events, education programs and performers to be found at Lost Nation Theater in 2024!

The Maple Moon Cabaret is a night of revelry and connection. Song, Dance, Comedy, Aerial Silks, Puppetry – and, of course, Maple! – are among the “sweet treats” shared with you.

The brainchild of Dan Bruce, Kianna Bromley and Taryn Noelle, The Maple Moon Cabaret is a benefit for Lost Nation Theater, still reeling a little from the 2023 flood.

Tickets are by Donation – Pay What You Can! All are welcome (tho’ we recommend for ages 8+).

Come be treated to great performances by favorite artists – and sneak peeks into what’s coming in 2024! The Lost Nation Theater/MPRS Masque Show Choir (a talented troupe of 20 aspiring actor-singer-dancers age 11-18) jumpstart the festivities performing Seize the Day from Newsies.

They are joined by over a dozen other artists including musical director Dan Bruce, Em Cee Mark S Roberts and still more LNT fan favs:

Kim Bent, Kianna Bromley, Ann Harvey, Kathleen Keenan, Kate Kenney,

Taryn Noelle, Susan Reid, David Ruffin, Jennifer Sassaman, Stoph Scheer, and Shanda Williams.

The lobby becomes an interactive, jubilant expo; a cornucopia bursting with the inside scoop on mainstage shows, theater camps, volunteering & other opportunities. - Plus of course, lots of tasty treats and beverages.

Seize the chance to speak with the artists who are creating our shows – see design models, ask questions. Discover Lost Nation Theater! It’s gonna be a blast!

Lost Nation Theater: “Theater of the Decade” - Broadway World, “One of the Best Regional Theaters in America”- NYC Drama League, “Best in New England”- Yankee Magazine; is Underwritten by: Flood Resilience & Recovery Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, City of Montpelier, Vermont Mutual Insurance, Montpelier Strong Fund, National Life Group, Leahy Press, Vermont Arts Council and The World.