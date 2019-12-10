Lost Nation Theater to Present STORIES OF THE SEASON

On Wednesday December 18th at 7pm, many of your favorite Lost Nation Theater artists will gather to present dramatic readings of stories, poems, & song from around the world. The return of the light and the peaceful magic of this winter season is heralded in tales from a host of different traditions.

In this year's Stories of the Season you'll hear Dr. Seuss, Dvora Zipkin, and Dickens alongside Native American, Pagan, and African legends, poems, and myths, - plus a Beatle tune or two!

The evening is made possible by these fabulous performers! Including some of your very favorite LNT stars!

We're overjoyed that our alumni cast of It's A Wonderful Life: Kim Allen Bent (Pride & Prejudice), Michael Manion (Our Town), Maura O'Brien (Becoming Dr Ruth), Mark S Roberts (Judevine), and Kim Ward (Disappearances) are taking part. They are joined for this evening by G. Richard Ames (Silent Sky, Hairspray) - who will also host, and young actor Selah Northrup (Narnia)- who is a veteran of LNT's youth theater camps.

Stories for the Season is directed by Kathleen Keenan, sound reinforcement is provided by Bennett Shapiro of MadTech Sound, and Natasha Trooper handles the technical elements as designed by Kim Bent and Robyn Osiecki.

Join LNT on December 18th to hear a 15-minute-rhyming version of A Christmas Carol, The Power of Light, The Sun Egg, The Snow Children, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more classic or just discovered tales.

Much humor and wit, tenderness and wisdom will be peppered through this entire evening, fun for the whole family.

Admission is free! (Tho' donations will be gratefully accepted.) Tasty treats and warm beverages will be available for sale - along with Lost Nation Theater's 2020 Season Tickets, Gift Cards, and Youth Theater Camps.

Come on Down! Wednesday, December 18th, 2019. Stories of the Season begins at 7pm.

The lobby & box office (for checking in) open at 6:15pm, seating will begin at 6:30pm.

Running time is approximately 90 minutes plus intermission.

Lost Nation Theater: winner "Best in New England"- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Capitol Copy, City of Montpelier, Eternity, National Life Group, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, and The World, with media support from Seven Days.

The show is recommended for ages 5+

Lost Nation Theater is wheelchair accessible, offers an assisted listening system, and large print programs.

For reservations & more information: call 802-229-0492 or visit lostnationtheater.org.





