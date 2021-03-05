Lost Nation Theater Presents an Online Reading of SAM & JIM IN HELL for St. Patrick's Day

Join LNT for the beginning of the play development process with the latest work by Vermont's Jeanne Beckwith - Sam & Jim in Hell - conjuring Irish literary legends Samuel Beckett & James Joyce -on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17th!

"I think it's a brilliant idea, particularly at this point in time against the background of our Covid-carved landscape, to put Beckett and Joyce together to commiserate, confide, cajole, and confound each other." - says Lost Nation Theater founder Kim Allen Bent, who is directing the reading.

The idea for Sam & Jim in Hell came as Jeanne walked along the banks of the River Liffey in Dublin about a year and a half ago. Jeanne saw the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and wondered what Beckett might think about a bridge named in his honor. She thought about how Beckett - and his compatriot James Joyce - had both become Irish Icons in spite of their feeling estranged from the Ireland of their time.

And then she thought, "That must be hell for them."

In that moment, she started writing the play in her head!

Fast forward to Jeanne, trapped inside during the pandemic, immersing herself in biographies about Beckett & Joyce and re-reading all their works - and crafting a full-length play.

Lost Nation Theater recently presented a live-streamed fully staged production of Jeanne's Love Letters Made Easy - and now LNT will share the beginning of the play development process with you through this rehearsed reading of her newest play!

Lost Nation Theater has assembled another great cast for this reading from their extended family of creative artists. Taking on the titular roles: Ethan Bowen and Scott "Renzo" Renzoni. Ethan (artistic director of Bald Mountain Theater, known for his work with Vermont Stage and LNT in addition to his own company's works) plays Samuel Beckett. "Renzo" - a Jeopardy champion as well as a professional actor and poet - returns to LNT after 19 productions - including Judevine and Hound of the Baskervilles to play James Joyce.

Learn more at lostnationtheater.org.