Lost Nation Theater Presents 'The Kick-Off Cabaret!' Next Weekend

The event is on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Lost Nation Theater presents "The Kick-Off Cabaret!" next weekend. Your Favorite Lost Nation Theater artists gather for an evening of tales and tunes (and other fun), for one night only to celebrate the kick-off of your resident professional theater's 35th Season!

This benefit for LNT is hosted by the one and only G Richard Ames, and features (among others) - Kate Kenney, Taryn Noelle, Alexa Kartschoke, William Pelton, Tim Guiles, Kathleen Keenan, Kim Bent, Maura O'Brien and George Woodard!

The performance runs approximately 85 minutes plus intermission.

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are a Must and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for all in person seating (for those over age 4). LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. (Audience/Staff mask, but performers do not.)

Where: Lost Nation Theater! (montpelier city hall arts center)

Cost: $20 General/ $10 Youth (under 12). Additional Donation gratefully accepted.
$20 "On-Demand Digital Recording".




