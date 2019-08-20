Lost Nation Theater Continues Season with SHAKESPEARE'S WILL

Lost Nation Theater continues its 2019 Season at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center with the New England premiere of Shakespeare's Will Thursdays - Sundays, September 5 - 15 2019.

SHAKESPEARE'S WILL is a masterful, humorous solo show, in which the Bard's Wife gets the last word by Canadian Playwright Vern Thiessen, that has won high praise around the world.

Lost Nation Theater's production is directed by Eric Love and stars Margo Whitcomb as Anne Hathaway (and a host of other characters). Inspired by the few historical facts known about The Bard, his wife Anne, and their family, Shakespeare's Will is a lively, humorous and emotional depiction of Anne Hathaway - accidental mother, proudly imperfect wife, and defiantly liberated woman in Elizabethan England.

He was the most famous man in literary history. She was cloaked in silence and invisibility. Now... thanks to Vern Thiessen's marvelous play, Madame Shakespeare is having her say!

Shakespeare's Will Curtain Times are 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays & Sundays, September 5 - 15, 2019

See it at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street. Montpelier (wheelchair accessible, assisted listening available, and air conditioned).

Tickets are $30 Friday & Saturday Evenings; $25 Thursdays & Matinees. (Preview Thursday September 5 is just $15.) Students & seniors 65+ receive a $5 discount. (Youth, 11 & under, are always $10)

For more information and tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org





