Lost Nation Theater Unveils 2022 Season

Lost Nation Theater Unveils its 2022 Season at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center!

From Tony-Winners to World Premiers, Lost Nation Theater's 2022 Line-up features shows that will stun you, take your breath away, and sometimes leave you breathless with laughter!

2022 brings Vermont Stories, New Stories, the Oldest Stories, Music, Dances, and Dreams to take the stage at Lost Nation - your community's award-winning professional theater! Kathleen Keenan, LNT Producing Artistic Director says:



"It's such a great feeling to be back in a rehearsal room! So exhilarating to consider how all the shows resonate with one another! We Can't Wait to welcome full audiences & artistic teams back to LNT!"

Lost Nation Theater has been hailed as "one of the Best Regional Theaters in America" by NYC Drama League and won "Theater of the Decade" in Broadway World's 2020 Regional Theatre Awards. Look for favorite LNT performers, directors, and designers from the past 32 Seasons at Montpelier City Hall, and introductions to new artists with each show!

For our 34th year in Montpelier City Hall, join us as we celebrate how we dream, how we strive to set the record straight, and how we fight to find our voice to tell our own stories in our own way.

May 6-22: Alegwasimek 8thlokadin: Abenaki Artists Speak

(The title translates as "how one dreams: a storytelling gathering.") A three-week celebration of Abenaki songs, stories, heritage & culture featuring Abenaki musician & songwriter Bryan Blanchette; Stories, Songs & Drawings performed by Evan Pritchard and Rick Hunt ("the Jimi Hendrix of the Magic Marker"); as well as language workshops, discussions, and lobby exhibits. Council of Chiefs' member and noted artist Amy Hook Therrian's work will be on display in our Lobby Gallery.a??a??

June 16-26: Les Filles Du QUOI? written and performed by Abby Paige

Acclaimed Vermont performer Abby Paige, seen in such LNT shows as Judevine and Pride & Prejudice, is an American with French-Canadian roots who immigrates to Canada, a century after her great-grandparents immigrated in the opposite direction. She has questions: What does "francophone" mean? What's the deal with the queen? Why is Jack Kerouac the only Franco-American anyone's ever heard of? Is Céline Dion a witch?? Find out in her new show!

"We're celebrating new plays, new voices, and new beginnings this season because it's more important than ever before to listen to each other as if our lives depended on it. Because they do." - Kim Bent, LNT Founding Artistic Director

July and August - it's Theater FOR Kids BY Kids!a??

During this part of the summer, it's all about our youth programs! Camps, production camps, technical design concentrations, and our two-week musical theater intensive.

July 1, LNT's intermediate students shine in their production of Pushing Up The Sky (directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin). Then, August 12-14th, it's the fully produced musical, Frozen Jr! mounted by our most advanced students (with musical direction and choreography by Patrick Wickliffe and Taryn Noelle, the team who brought us LNT's 2019 Cabaret).

September 8-18: Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Storya??by Jeanne Beckwith

In this entertaining solo (commissioned especially for actor Maura O'Brien - last seen on the LNT stage as Dr. Ruth), playwright Beckwith cracks open the legend to reveal the real lady and her fascinating life. Full of humor, heart-break, sharp wits, and white-knuckled determination, Oakley - who defied death at least three times, sets the record straight.a??

October 6-23 - Stephen Sondheim Revue

We are not yet allowed to announce the specific title, but the music, stories, and patter of Stephen Sondheim will soar on LNT's stage once again. This fabulous revue features the best of the multi-Tony-Winner's work, including songs from Company, Little Night Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, and West Side Story. Sondheim is one of the best at telling stories, with trademark acerbic wit, style, and intricate wordplay. We are jazzed to bring this Theater Legend's work back to LNT.

All the details, plus more education programs and special events are on our website!

Individual tickets as well as Memberships (getting you discounts on single tickets, special seating & other perks) are on-sale now. Join us! www.lostnationtheater.org phone: 802-229-0492. email: info@lostnationtheater.org