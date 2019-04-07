LNT Presents THE TURN OF THE SCREW

Apr. 7, 2019  

Lost Nation Theater opens its 2019 Season at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center with The Turn of the Screw! A Hitchcokian Thriller: Thursdays - Sundays April 25 - May 12, 2019.

The Turn of the Screw is a psychological thriller, in the spirit of Hitchcock of Henry James' famous novella adapted as a theatrical-tour-deforce by Jeffrey Hatcher. Part Ghost Story, part Literary Classic. Total Entertainment!

A young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. She starts to see ghosts of former governesses haunting them. Are the ghosts real or a product of her imagination?

Hatcher's ingenious use of just two actors accentuates a feeling of the Governess against the world!

Lost Nation Theater's production showcasing the art of the actor features fan fav's Christopher Scheer and Laura Erle. It's directed by founding artistic director Kim Allen Bent.

"Riveting...leaves audiences on the edge of their seats" - NY Times

The Turn of the Screw runs Thursdays-Sundays, Apr 25-May 12, 2019


Curtain Times are 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 2pm Sundays

Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, Main St wheelchair accessible

Tickets are $30 Friday & Saturday Evenings $25 Thursdays & Matinees
Special: $15 Preview Thursday April 25
students & seniors 65+ = $5 discount. Youth 11 & under, just $10*. recommended for ages 12 & up
(*Infants & Toddlers not admitted to theater.)

Special Opening Gala with Chris Bohjalian: Friday April 26 at 6:30pm - Tickets $60 ea ($100 for two).

For more information and tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org



