Kickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre Company

Calling all actors, dancers, singers, artists, builders, craftspeople, musicians, and more - Lyric Theatre Company needs you for its upcoming production of "Shrek The Musical"! Whether you're a seasoned theater pro or have never stepped foot on or behind a stage, Vermont's premier volunteer nonprofit theater company welcomes all to an informational meeting and auditions for this big, bright, beautiful musical.



The kickoff meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lyric Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive in South Burlington. This will include an introduction of the production team, a presentation of the show vision by the artistic team, and information about auditions and backstage opportunities for volunteers. Attendance of this meeting is recommended but not required to audition or volunteer.



Auditions are in-person only, and will be held at the Lyric Creative Space Sunday through Thursday, Jan. 8-12. Auditions will consist of movement/dance, singing, and reading/acting. Vocal and reading selections are available now at the Lyric website at https://lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek/. Dance and vocal workshops will occur during the audition process. Only one day of auditioning is required per person; callbacks may be held and will take place Friday, Jan. 13.



To enter the Lyric Creative Space, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Pre-registration for auditions is strongly encouraged and can be completed at the kickoff meeting Jan. 4, or online at lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek beginning on Jan. 5. Everyone auditioning must be at least 8 years old by Jan. 8, 2023, and those under 18 years of age must have audition materials signed by a parent or guardian.



"Shrek the Musical" is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairytale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and fire-breathing dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes. Based on the 2001 Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire.



The show will be performed April 13-16, 2023 at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington. It features a large cast with stage ages 8 to 80+, with seven lead roles and many featured and ensemble opportunities. Roles vary in levels of dance and activity, from advanced tap dancing to simple, rhythmic movement.



This show also presents a treasure trove of creative technical opportunities, such as costumes, sets, puppets, special effects, prosthetics and more.



The Lyric team is committed to equity and inclusivity in both its on-and-off stage volunteers, reflecting the diversity of our community. The team is open to assigning roles in both traditional and non-traditional ways regarding performer age, gender, ability, identity and experience. There will be an ASL interpreter available at the kickoff meeting.

For audition and kickoff-specific questions, email stage manager Becky Millard at beckystagemanager@gmail.com.



For more information about Shrek auditions, rehearsals, performances, and the Lyric process: ​​lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek.